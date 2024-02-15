Chinese propaganda in Spanish fails to impress, report says

China has stepped up its influence campaign in Spanish-speaking countries in recent years by producing and posting tens of thousands of videos on its state media's three largest Spanish-language YouTube channels, according to a recent study.

However, the study also shows that most videos receive very few views and have failed to make an impact among Spanish-speaking audiences.

The report, released Tuesday by the Chilean Analysis Center for Democracy, examines the YouTube channels of CGTN Espanol, Xinhua Espanol and Hola China. The target audience they are mainly viewers living in Latin America and Spain.

Since 2009, the three channels have a total of more than 800,000 subscribers and have published more than 80,000 videos, according to the study. But he points out that most of these videos are only seen by a few hundred people.

The Center for Analysis for Democracy analyzed approximately 5,000 videos from each channel.

The report said videos promoting the People's Republic of China's system, infrastructure and development were important, as was information emphasizing Chinese culture and poverty alleviation in Xinjiang.

The most common topics were related to China and Xi Jinping, followed by issues such as US competition with China and US crises such as fentanyl addiction and migration waves. The videos often present topics related to the United States with a negative tone.

The report said that Xinhua acts as “an amplifier of China's foreign policy in the region”, highlighting Chinese activities, projects and relations between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and local governments, and promoting ” policies or candidates in the region who align with Chinese ideas on governance. »

Sascha Hannig Nunez, author of the report, told VOA that most content on official media channels conforms to what the Chinese government says and that independent thinking is almost non-existent.

“The entire channel system is clearly geared toward strengthening Beijing’s soft power and public diplomacy through Chinese content,” she said. “First it’s the CCP institutions, then the media.”

Victoria Chonn-Ching, a nonresident scholar at the Atlantic Council's Adrienne Arsht Center for Latin America, said the goal of Chinese media operations in Latin America is often to persuade countries in the region to choose Beijing over Washington.

“Many messages contribute to building the image of China, in the sense that it is a friendly partner, a partner who wants to work with many countries in the region. And at the same time, this also comes with the message: “This is how we do better vis-à-vis the United States,” Chonn-Ching said during a panel discussion Monday at the Atlantic Council.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington told VOA that China was not aware of the specifics of state media operations on YouTube in Spanish-speaking countries.

“Chinese media carry out journalism in an objective and truthful manner,” the embassy said.

Nunez's report also said that Xinhua manipulates information by finding supporters and generalizing their opinions or exaggerating their authority.

A video titled “China's New Growth and Welfare Goals Welcomed in Argentina” uses an expert to discuss China's development goals, but the expert is the president of the China Friendship Association -Argentina, known for its close ties with the CCP and is not a dominant and influential figure in Argentina.

Hernan Alberro, an international relations and human rights consultant and China in the World fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told VOA that China's strategy is to cover its tracks.

“By flooding the field with information ranging from good and beautiful stories to outright disinformation, they end up generating (…) a kind of generalized skepticism towards all kinds of information,” he said. -he declares.

“Beyond the fact that misinformation continues to infiltrate our society, there is a phenomenon that is beginning to occur that I am beginning to notice, which has to do with the widespread attitudes of many educated people, who say they do not no longer believe in anything. … to avoid being carried away by false news.

So they say they don't believe anyone. The problem is that not believing anyone is just a fantasy.

The Nunez report says that Xinhua also helped promote disinformation from Russia in 2022. It claimed that a US laboratory in Ukraine had produced a very dangerous virus.

Chinese state media's Spanish-language channels have often over the past two years aired content from Russian state media, which YouTube blocked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The report said Chinese state media's approach to YouTube “aims to engage audiences with a high volume of content” and build an audience, then periodically serve more political content to returning viewers.

However, the vast majority of their videos posted since 2016 have received fewer than 500 views each, according to the report.

“The truth is that the impact is quite moderate, not to say minor, because few people see it,” Alberro said.

In general, this is content that tends to be unappealing to Latin American audiences. Yet, like any initiative, this one requires a learning process, and we do not know if in five years the landscape will change radically. And Latin America massively consumes this type of content. But today, that is not the case. »

Nunez said that even though the influence of state media is weak, political propaganda and fake news still pose a certain threat to the Spanish-speaking public, because when it comes to understanding China, Spanish netizens do not don't have many other sources of information.

“As YouTube is a very important platform for a younger audience and there are not many alternatives to learn about China in this language, the [Chinese state media have] advantages in its lack of competition with alternative sources in the language.

Adrianna Zhang and VOAs LatAm Service contributed to this report.