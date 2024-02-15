Politics
UAE scripted golden chapter in human history: Modi at Hindu temple launch | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the UAE has written a new golden chapter in the history of humanity with the inauguration of the grand BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Addressing the inaugural event, Modi said that the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir is the result of hard work of many years.
Today, the United Arab Emirates has written a golden chapter in the history of humanity. A magnificent and divine temple is being inaugurated here. Many years of hard work were involved behind this moment. Blessings of Lord Swaminarayan are attached (to this occasion), Modi said.
Today is the holy festival of Basant Panchami. It is the festival of Maa Saraswati, which means goddess of wisdom, prudence and conscience. I hope this temple will welcome Basant for humanity and a better future, he added.
Hailing the role of the UAE government in the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Prime Minister Modi said the temple would be a symbol of unity and harmony.
The Prime Minister said he had a father-son relationship with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the guru and Pramukh of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a major branch of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya.
For a very long time, under my father's influence, I received his support and blessing. Even when I was CM and then Prime Minister, he gave me his advice in clear words, Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked the audience to give a standing ovation to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
UAE Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan welcomed Prime Minister Modi as a “great friend and representative of a great and friendly country, India”.
Your visit to the UAE is a clear indication of the depth of the long-standing friendship, trust and cooperation between the UAE and India which you have strengthened, Al Nahyan said.
