Indonesia's next leader has gone from poison pill to affable grandfather

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to his supporters next to vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right), son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and current mayor of the city of Surakarta, after the country's presidential and legislative elections concluded in Jakarta in February. February 14, 2024. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in the first round of the archipelago's presidential election on February 14 after preliminary results indicated he was on track to be elected leader of Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Ismoyo Bay/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Once described by American diplomats as a poisonous former general accused of human rights abuses, Prabowo Subianto has remade his image as an affable grandfather to win over young Indonesian voters and is poised to become the next president of the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

The 72-year-old defense minister had about 60 percent support, according to unofficial quick counts by several independent pollsters. This is more than the 50% needed to win Wednesday's vote and avoid a second round which, his supporters feared, could see victory slip away from him. The electoral commission will announce the official result in the coming weeks.

This victory marks a stunning turnaround for a three-time presidential candidate, known for being capricious, hammering tables and making fiery nationalist speeches.

Prabowo, the former son-in-law of the late Indonesian dictator Suharto, was dismissed as lieutenant general in 1998 amid accusations of human rights abuses.

He was accused of the kidnapping and disappearance of student activists during the pro-democracy protests that ultimately led to Suharto's resignation. Prabowo also headed the army's special forces unit, Kopassus, and was accused of rights abuses in the former East Timor province.

Prabowo has denied any wrongdoing, saying his missions were sanctioned by his superiors.

Classified diplomatic cables from the US embassy in Jakarta, written in 2008 after Prabowo entered politics and made public by WikiLeaks, describe him as ambitious and unpredictable.

To say Prabowo has a controversial reputation is an understatement, reads an August 2008 cable. His direct links to gross human rights violations under Suharto make him a poison pill for many Indonesians, reads on in a November 2008 article. Prabowo was denied a visa to the United States for years.

In the years following his discharge from the army, Prabowo lived in exile for several years before successfully establishing himself as a businessman and farmer.

In 2014, the first of two times he lost a presidential election to Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, he dismissed concerns about his past.

Nelson Mandela was once blacklisted in the United States, Prabowo said in an interview broadcast at the time on Al-Jazeera. Am I not in good company?

Last time, in 2019, he led a fierce, months-long campaign to overturn the results before finally joining Jokowis' cabinet as defense minister, a move aimed at healing the nation after acrimony of the campaign led to deadly clashes in Jakarta.

During this election cycle, Prabowo presented himself on social media as an affable, cat-loving grandfather figure, aiming to win over those under 40, who make up more than half of the country's 200 million voters. registered voters in the country.

Many see the president's implicit support for Prabowo as a way for Jokowi to continue to influence politics and cement his legacy after he steps down later this year.

Indonesia's trillion-dollar economy, dubbed a rising economic power by Deutsche Bank in a recent report, has grown at an average annual rate of 5% over the past decade, except during the pandemic.

Jokowi has invested money in infrastructure and attempted to advance the archipelago in the global metals supply chain, leading to an increase in foreign direct investment over the past five years and the creation essential jobs. Its goal is to make Indonesia a developed country by 2045.

Prabowo is committed to continuing on this path. We are not ashamed to say it: we are Team Jokowi, Prabowo said in a speech at a rally in Jakarta ahead of the election. We sell our natural wealth to foreign countries at minimal prices. That does not make sense. We must transform all our natural wealth on Indonesian soil.

While most analysts expect him to continue many of Jokowi's policies, given Prabowo's past volatility, temperament and single-minded pursuit of the top job, there is no guarantee he will faithfully execute Jokowi's vision, or that he will be as flexible as the Indonesian president would like. whether.

As Jokowi's defense minister, Prabowo largely kept a low profile. Tasked with modernizing the country's bloated and creaking military, he has focused on acquiring expensive weapons platforms from various countries, which his critics have questioned over interoperability concerns. Generally speaking, they say the challenges facing the Indonesian military remain unchanged under Prabowo.

In recent months, Prabowo has steadily topped polls throughout the months-long campaign against former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan.

Prabowo did this, in part, by securing Jokowi's support, and especially by choosing his 36-year-old son as his running mate.

Prabowo pushed some ideas beyond promising to continue Jokowi's policies. He has promised a 400 trillion rupee ($25.5 billion) free school meals and milk program as his flagship economic policy. This is an expansion of his 2019 campaign promise to provide free milk to schoolchildren.

The program is expected to help boost economic growth to 6-7% by helping local farmers and freeing up more income, according to Drajad Wibowo, an economist affiliated with the Prabowos campaign. His team also said the program would not fuel inflation or increase debt.

Prabowo could very significantly expand social protection measures, including food and nutrition programs as well as public health infrastructure, according to Doug Ramage, managing director of BowerGroupAsia, Indonesia.

We must keep in mind that there is no precedent of a president granting great influence to his predecessor, Ramage said. We should therefore expect a Prabowo presidency, and not a third term for Jokowi.

___

2024 Bloomberg LP Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.