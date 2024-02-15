Politics
Christopher Nolan praised by Rishi Sunak at BFI Do With Denis Villeneuve
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was the surprise star of a prestigious film industry event in London on Wednesday evening which saw Oppenheimer Director – and BAFTA and Oscar favorite – Christopher Nolan receives the British Film Institute Fellowship Award for his outstanding contribution to cinema.
The Prime Minister praised Nolan – whose credits also include the Dark Knight trilogy, Creation And Dunkirk – as “undoubtedly one of our most distinguished filmmakers”.
However, before he did so, he cracked jokes with an aplomb that had guests seated in the ballroom of London's Rosewood Hotel cringing.
“Politics is show business for ugly people,” Sunak said. The room loved that one, even though the line is an old classic.
“So I was pleasantly surprised,” he continued, “when I was recently mistaken for Timothée Chalamet.”
Then, with a well-timed pause, he added, “At least I think that's why they were yelling 'Wonka' at me.”
The room greeted this “zinger” with a burst of wicked laughter.
Speaking to “luminaries” of British film and television, including Tom Hiddleston and Kenneth Branagh, Sunak took a swipe at Boris Johnson, his former boss.
“Tom Hiddleston…who played Loki the lord of evil and chaos, and Kenneth Branagh, who played a very similar role [in This England] last year under the name Boris Johnson.
He was also excited, he said, to meet Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli. “Barbara, I heard you might apply for a special vacancy. Wise politicians always keep their options open. So I just wanted to say that if you're looking for someone with conflict experience, strong experience dealing with evil villains, or even someone who is comfortable with the risk of being replaced in a few years, then I am your man. .”
“I left my CV under your chair with a VHS of my showreels. There is News at ten, Newsnightand of course, the Southampton Nuffield Theater Christmas production of 1988 A Caro ChristmasI present my signature performance as one of the Cratchit children, which was clearly colorblind casting ahead of its time.
Who knew?
Sunak is certainly never this funny when he is in the House of Commons. Quite a few guests were wondering if they could hire Sunak's gag editor. Broccoli was politely evasive about his chances of becoming the next James Bond.
And “no,” she replied, “I can’t tell you anything about the next Bond film.” There is nothing. Nothing is happening yet.
I nodded in the direction of director Denis Villeneuve, in town for Thursday's world premiere of his thrilling Dune: part twowho was sitting with Dune Producer and documentarian Tanya Lapointe at Broccoli's table, and when I asked her if she had discussed the next Bond with him, she avoided the question. “I have to go say goodnight to the Prime Minister,” she said.
However, Villeneuve would not rule it out. In fact, he rhapsodized about it. Bond “is a figure linked to my childhood. A charismatic figure that I have adored over the years. A character that you can put a lot of your shadows into, a very interesting character,” he told me.
The night belongs to Nolan
But the night belonged to Nolan, a man full of grace. He also loves his cup of tea.
BFI boss Ben Roberts praised Nolan's slate of films and his passionate plea for film preservation.
Afterwards, outgoing president Tim Richards hailed Nolan as “one of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century.”
Cillian Murphy, frequent collaborator of Nolan, star of Oppenheimerthen presented his friend with the BFI Fellowship award.
It was a deeply touching moment. So were Nolan's comments afterward. There was a particularly moving moment when he noted that “there are some truly incredible and distinguished producers here tonight”, and he hoped they wouldn't mind “explaining to me for a moment why Emma Thomas », his wife and producer of his films, “is so much better than all of you”.
Nolan also took the time to salute Michael Caine with whom he worked on eight films.
The director recalled that the actor, now 90 years old, told him: “Okay, that's enough” and with Oppenheimer “I had to go alone. So, okay, I don't have Michael Caine, I'd better have Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Cillian Murphy, Tom Conti, and I was hoping that all these greats would do it. that makes a Michael Caine.
Alongside Roberts and Richards, guests included Dame Donna Langley, NBCUniversal Studio Group President and Chief Content Officer, Branagh, Thomas, Caine, Conti, Hartnett, Hans Zimmer, Jennifer Lame, Hoyte van Hoytema, Broccoli, Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton , Michelle Dockery, Gurinder. Chadha, Misan Harriman, Molly Manning Walker, Stephen and Timothy Quay and new BFI President Jay Hunt; as well as Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and chair of the culture select committee Caroline Dinenage.
Alan Yentob, Tim Rice, Caroline Michel and Theo Barrowclough, who produced Charlotte Regan's film Scrapper, also struck.
Nolan joins the distinguished ranks of other BFI fellows including cinema giants David Lean, Bette Davis, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembène, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger, Orson Welles, Thelma Schoonmaker, Derek Jarman, Martin Scorsese, Satyajit Ray, Yasujirō Ozu. and, more recently, Tilda Swinton, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson and Spike Lee.
