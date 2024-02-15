Imran Khan scores a symbolic 100, but can he win the match?





Like the Indian Parliament having two houses – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the National Assembly of Pakistan (Aiwn-e-Zair) has two houses, namely the Lower House called the National Assembly or Qaumi Isamli and the Upper House called the Senate or Aiwan -e. -Bala. The National Assembly has 336 seats, of which 266 are elected by direct national suffrage. Seventy seats are reserved – 60 for women, 10 for non-Muslims and six seats are reserved for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Therefore, any party or coalition winning 134 seats obtains a simple majority in the National Assembly to form a government. An almost similar formula is applicable to the seats of provincial assemblies.

The recent general elections took place in Pakistan on February 8, 2024 and, in the prevailing uncertainty, the announced results, suspected of being rigged by the army in connivance with the ECP (Electoral Commission of Pakistan), were not confirmed. given no clear majority to any of the three main parties. below:

Former cricketer/Prime Minister Imran Khans jailed Pakistan Party-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – 101 seats, led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) – 75 seats, former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 54 seats.

Since the ECP did not allow the PTI to use its bat as a party symbol, its candidates fought the elections as independents – although in reality NOT independents being PTI candidates, and according to the constitution, within three days of the election results, they must join a political party. , informing the ECP or coming together BUT cannot form the government as independent elected candidates. Therefore, even though they may join one or more smaller parties, some may be attracted to the PML(N) or the PPP, as none of the three major political parties gained a simple majority in the Assembly elections national.

As fervent activities are going on among three major political parties to form a coalition government, with numerous cases against jailed PTI chief Imran Khan, other PTI leaders along with the judiciary and Pakistan Army are keeping watch discreetly that the PTI does not form the government in favor of Sharifs PML (N) aligning with the PPP of Bilawal Bhuttos and other dissident groups, despite the latter's demand to be the future Prime Minister of Pakistan . Some reports suggest that the PPP would benefit from external support without joining the coalition government. At the same time, Nawaz Sharif wants his brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif to form the national government and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Safdar to be the chief minister (CM) of Punjab. However, many prominent PTI candidates are widely protesting their election results. At the same time, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the party of the Mohajirs, that is to say the Indian Muslims who opted for Pakistan, invited the independent winners sponsored by the PTI to join with them in a collective effort to maintain feudal and dynastic parties. like the PML-N and the PPP kept at bay. Nothing is clear and certain since the PML (N), PPP and MQM-P are also negotiating to form a coalition government. PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's crazy and ambitious dream of becoming Prime Minister was shattered by winning 54 seats, making way for one of the Sharif brothers as Prime Minister negotiating for the next Speaker of the National Assembly and future President of the country, as speculated. In the Punjab Provincial Assembly, the results showed 290 seats, while the PML-N won 137 seats, the PTI as independents won 112 seats and the PPP won only 10 seats while d Others went to smaller parties. For a simple majority, 149 victories are needed, so a coalition government can only be formed in the PML-N's former stronghold, Punjab. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial assembly has 124 seats (69 general seats, 22 reserved for women and 33 reserved for minorities). Independent PTI candidates won a majority, but they must align and merge with smaller parties to form the provincial government, as independent winners cannot form a government without a party symbol, while in the Sindh provincial assembly, which has 168 seats (130 general, 29 for women and 9 for minorities and the PPP is leading with 84 seats, the MQM with 28 seats while the PTI-backed independents won 11 seats and PPP is likely to form the provincial government. In volatile Balochistan no party has majority and the situation is fluid and murky, where the results of 51 seats in election, the result of 41 seats indicates that the PPP gets 11 seats, PML (N) 9, JUI (F) 8 and independents five and BAP 4. Balochistan is the largest, richest in minerals, barely populated, poorest province, isolated and neglected, drifting towards separation from Pakistan. These results are speculative as the ECP is yet to release official results and many independent candidates for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies leading with wide margins were ultimately defeated due to alleged manipulation under the diktat of the establishment, namely the Pakistan Army.

The hope that Nawaz Sharif, favored by the establishment (Pakistan Army) on his return from exile from the United Kingdom, would meet the contrary aspirations and expectations of the people, is lagging behind on the grounds of the Punjab Assembly and in second position with 75 seats. in the National Assembly, the PTI leads 101 independents while the PPP is dismally 3rd with 54 seats. These trends do not reflect any push towards the PML(N) after Homecoming or the PPP, limited to the Sindh province only.

While the flamboyant cricketer and former Prime Minister Imran Khans was imprisoned, the PTI on numerous charges was barred from contesting elections with Bat as its symbol, forcing its candidates to contest as independents whose performance was much better. Many believe that many of its leading candidates in national and provincial assembly elections were lost by rigging not to let Imran Khan or the PTI form the national government, which suits Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir of the Pakistani army. , most.

Relations of the Mullah General with the PML (N) and the PTI

On November 4, 2022, the then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (younger brother of Nawaz Sharif) appointed General Asim Munir as the new army chief for a three-year term. Asif Munir is a highly religious orthodox Muslim who has memorized the Quran and was previously head of military intelligence and later headed the dreaded Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the notorious state within the state and Imran Khan the removed from his post as leader. from the ISI in 2019; politically, making the two powerful men in opposition enemies in the turbulent politics of Pakistan where the civilian national government, administration and even the judiciary can never dare to upset the military supremacy. The strained relationship between General Munir and Imran has been a subject of interest and speculation ever since. After Imran's removal in April 2022, Imran Khan developed a strong stance against the military as anti-establishment. However, he enjoyed the support of many military veterans like former ISI chief Zaheerul Islam and Ahmad Shuja Pasha, who played a key role in coming to power. Furthermore, the younger generations overwhelmingly support him, but the establishment, with the connivance of the judiciary and the administration, has dragged him into countless cases of corruption and national security violations, with sentences of prison for several years.

Meanwhile, General Munir is more in favor of the Sharif brothers, hence PML (N) and the inconsistent Bilawal Zardari Bhutoo and his PPP. Although contrary to peace and prosperity, the weakness of the national coalition government and that of the provinces is suitable for military supremacy but not for the economy, development or diplomacy. However, in today's context, Imran Khan is the most popular politician in the country. To reassure a large number of Pakistani and foreign journalists, General Bajwa reiterated that the Pakistan Army and its generals would no longer involve themselves in future national political affairs as long as he steps down from office. However, this is just wishful thinking, and Imran Khan boldly accused the generals of being involved in his resignation earlier this year, following the no-confidence vote. Even though the PTI won the highest number of seats in the National Assembly, General Munir would ensure that Imran, with his century, would not be able to form a government.

The charismatic Imran Khan, who rose to prominence through his anti-corruption campaign and great appeal among the youth and middle class, is now embroiled in numerous alleged corruption cases with his wife and family, and even his marriage was declared illegal. His supporters' attacks on military installations have alienated him from the army's support, and he is banned from appearing on national television channels with the mass arrest of PTI workers accused in military courts. Latest speculations indicate that PTI is joining hands with other small parties to form governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Implications of suspended assembly

A hung assembly means political uncertainty and further divisions within Pakistan and the formation of a weaker coalition of national and provincial governments with heavy military hammers on their heads. Unlike the apolitical Indian Army, the Pakistan Army is a state within Pakistan. With repression intensifying, a large part of the youth and middle class did not vote in the general elections, and Pakistan's democracy appears to be a sham. Pakistan's economy is in a dollhouse situation with a GDP of around 0.30 percent and inflation of over 30 percent.

The country is at the mercy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its rescue. Bangladesh, which was a poor and financially neglected East Pakistan before the 1971 Liberation War, now has a better and stronger economy than Pakistan. Last year, massive floods destroyed wheat crops and the country became a wheat importer from a wheat exporter. Pakistan has lost the support of the United States and the European Union as well as its prestige in the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC). On the contrary, India's relations with Arab countries in the Middle East are at high tide and Prime Minister Modi, on February 14, 2024, inaugurated the largest Hindu temple in the UAE. In recent times, Pakistan's relations have been strained with Iran, Afghanistan and India. India has refused to negotiate until it ends cross-border terrorism. To distract from the domestic chaos, cross-border terrorism could intensify against India. Neglected Balochistan would drift towards separation, as East Pakistan would further dismember Pakistan. Pakistan's over-dependence on China, Kashmir, conflicts over river water sharing, proxy war, religious tensions and Pakistan's nuclear instability all pose serious threats to security of the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://frontierindia.com/pakistan-election-thriller-imran-khan-scores-symbolic-100-but-can-he-win-the-match/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos