Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds 'wonderful meeting' with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani





Doha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Qatar's capital Doha on Wednesday evening, met his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the two discussed ways to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Doha. In a post on I had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions focused on ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Qatar. pic.twitter.com/5PMlbr8nBQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024 According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, finance and technology. The two leaders also discussed recent regional developments in West Asia and stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. “Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Wednesday met with Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, who is visiting the country,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar in a press release. “During the meeting, they discussed cooperative relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy, trade and investments,” the statement added. Prime Minister Modi also attended a dinner hosted in his honor by the Prime Minister of Qatar. “Continuing the India-Qatar partnership! Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a fruitful meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar in Doha. The discussions focused on expanding the bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, energy and finance, among others,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Qatar on Wednesday evening after completing his visit to the UAE, was received at the airport by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community outside his hotel in Qatar. People carrying the Indian tricolor and gifts for Prime Minister Modi chanted “Modi Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Prime Minister Modi shook hands with people gathered outside his hotel in Doha to welcome him. Some people even gave him gifts like books. People also took pictures of Prime Minister Modi as he interacted with them. An exceptional welcome to Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/malGuS3jFW Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024 This visit notably follows a major diplomatic triumph for India, during which eight Indian navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar for espionage were released by Doha on Monday. Seven of the eight veterans returned to India. The eighth staff member has also been released and his return is being prepared, the MEA said. The death sentence was commuted to an extended prison term following diplomatic intervention from New Delhi. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

