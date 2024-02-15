Donald Trump is a genius | News, Sports, Jobs





Let's face it: Donald Trump is a genius.

He has managed to convince many of us that he actually cares about us.

Yes, he intuitively understands that many of us can feel disrespected and rejected. We can be dismayed by the lack of responsiveness and corruption of our political system. He also feels that life has been unfair to him. He says things that some of us might think about but hesitate to say. He is not politically correct. He doesn't like to back down. He is terrified of looking “weak.” He seems to get away with things we would never do. He knows how to manipulate the system and the media. He talks in the harsh way that some of us do. Plus, he's a charismatic reality TV actor: he's entertaining and he knows how to put on a show.

But maybe let's look at this again. Does he really care about us?

The developer who would not pay his carpenters, electricians, plumbers and contractors? Or pay them just enough to make it not worth their time and money to take him and his army of lawyers to court? If this is how he treats the people who built his buildings, how do you think he will treat us when we are no longer useful to him?

The guy who created a “university” to take money from his admirers in an education scam?

The guy who created a “charitable foundation” and became charitable?

The businessman who was bankrolled and bailed out over the years with about $400 million of his daddy's money? Does this match your experience?

The candidate who says he hopes the economy collapses before the next election so that he increases his chances of victory. Does he really care about our jobs and our lives?

A grown man who throws tantrums and throws food at the wall when he's unhappy and then expects a subordinate to clean it up. Does this behavior show respect for the people whose job it is to care for him?

The president, who presents himself as a fighter for the common man, yet pushes through huge tax cuts for businesses and tax loopholes for real estate investors and special interests. So much for “draining the swamp”. And then, the main benefits of the tax cut go to those who already have a lot of money. Does he care that we and our children will have to pay for this gift to his donors? Does not seem to. So much for financial responsibility.

The guy who sees a problem or conflict in his country, then instead of trying to resolve it in a reasonable way (think immigration right now), he stirs up divisions so that it remains an unresolved crisis for us keep angry and angry. This way we can stay distracted and continue to fight over useless crumbs under the table, while his rich and powerful cronies gorge themselves above. Economic fairness and equal opportunities are not on its agenda.

He is truly a psychological genius. For our anxiety, he gives us simplistic explanations and vulnerable people to blame. And he knows that it is much easier to be angry than to be anxious; It's much easier to get angry than to work together to solve problems.

It sells us the addictive feeling of being close to a celebrity to create false intimacy. He finds that we often seek a sense of community that may be lacking in our lives today. It taps into our very human desire for connection, approval, and meaning. He takes our idealism and our patriotism and twists them for his own benefit. He sells us the feeling of being part of something bigger than ourselves, of belonging to a very special group, but only as long as we continue to praise him and give him our money. However, this will never be enough to fill his bottomless pit of insecurity and need for attention.

And we have seen how quickly he will slander and reject anyone who does not fully comply with his wishes. Where does this leave independent thinkers?

We are sometimes tempted to say, “I don’t like this man, but I like his policies.” » But all of his policies are fundamentally an attempt to prop up the man's fragile ego: either by submitting to more powerful men who remind him of his harsh, domineering father, or by seeing what he can do in his search. endless more. money, more fame and more power. We, our children and our country are just his pawns and toys.

With his collaborators, he shows us how normal it is to attack people who are even more at risk than us. It's okay to ridicule people who fought for our country. He seems to think it's manly to cheat, steal and lie. And intimidation, cruelty and violence – it's all fine… as he advises us behind his wall of secret service agents, his bulletproof windows and his wealth.

It would probably make us sad to have such behavior in our own families, but somehow do we think this is acceptable in the leader of our country? And somehow we think he actually cares about us?

Yeah, he's a genius. But really, in whose service?

— — —

Stéphanie Gubelin lives in Lake Placid. A list of sources accompanies this online guest commentary.

–

Sources

–

Don't pay contractors

^ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/columnists/mike-kelly/2020/01/24/donald-trump-still-owes-money-to-contractors-who-built-taj-mahal-atlantic – city/4547037002/

His “university”

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/federal-court-approves-25-milion-trump-university-settlement-n845181

His charity

https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2019/ag-james-secures-court-order-against-donald-j-trump-trump-children-and-trump

400 million dollars

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/10/02/us/politics/donald-trump-tax-schemes-fred-trump.html

Tanking hopes

https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/trump-hopes-enomic-crash-comes-on-bidens-watch-134105a4?mod=Searchresults_pos13&page=7

Immigration

^ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/immoral-republicans-rebuke-efforts-hill-immigration-deal-help-trump-rcna135732

Food on the wall

Trump threw lunch against the wall because of Barr interview, says Hutchinson

Tax reduction

The TCJA 2 years later: businesses, not workers, are the big winners

Broken promises: more special interest cuts and loopholes under the new tax law

Factsheet: Real estate moguls benefit from billions in tax breaks

Vulnerable people

Donald Trump continues his attacks on the most vulnerable among us

Lying, cheating and stealing – above more

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/16/politics/fact-check-dale-top-15-donald-trump-lies/index.html

Tracker: Evidence of Trump's Knowledge and Involvement in Preserving Mar-a-Lago Documents

Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/opinion/guest-commentary/2024/02/donald-trump-is-a-genius/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos