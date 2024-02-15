BRICS countries to see 85% increase in millionaires, with India leading





BRICS countries will see a rise in millionaire population over the next decade, with India leading the way, according to a report by Henley & Partners. According to the report, India is expected to witness an increase in per capita wealth of 110% by 2033. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is expected to experience an increase in per capita wealth of over 105% during the same period. The UAE is expected to grow by 95 percent. China and Ethiopia will see their per capita wealth increase by 85 percent and 75 percent, respectively. BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The powerful bloc expanded this year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, with Saudi Arabia also set to join the bloc. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 23 last year. (Reuters file)

According to the report, the expansion of private wealth in China has grown by 92 percent over the past decade. India comes in second with an expansion of 85 percent during the same period.

According to the report, India has 3,26,400 millionaires (over $1 million), 1,044 centimillionaires (over $100 million) and 120 billionaires (over $1 billion).

The United Arab Emirates is in third place with wealth growth of 77 percent.

However, South Africa and Iran have seen a decline in their millionaire populations since 2013, the Henley and Partners report adds.

According to reportthere are 1.6 million people with investable assets of over a million in the BRICS group.

Andrew Amolis, wealth analyst at New World Wealth, said news site CNBC that the 85 percent forecast constitutes the highest wealth growth of any bloc or region in the world. He added that the G7, which held $110 trillion in investable wealth as of December last year, is expected to see the number of millionaires increase by 45 percent over the next decade.

