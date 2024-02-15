Reviews | Pakistan's elections are a wake-up call for its power-hungry military





In an almost pendulum-like manner, it seems that the army has moved from the status of governor to that of guardian, wrote the expert Aqil Shah in his book The Army and Democracy. The military has justified its interventions by claiming to be a savior against corrupt civilians.

However, the real motive has been to protect the military's privileged position and massive business interests, estimated at over $100 billion, or more than a quarter of Pakistan's gross domestic product.

In 2018, the military supported Khan's rise to prime minister to replace Nawaz Sharif. Khan's rise to power bore all the hallmarks of behind-the-scenes string-pulling. The generals helped Khan by weakening Sharif through trials leading to his disqualification. Meanwhile, the army has been giving nods and winks to all institutions under its influence to tip the scales in favor of the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

04:22

The story of leaders imprisoned in Pakistan

The story of leaders imprisoned in Pakistan

Khan's relationship with the generals became contentious after he became prime minister and disagreed with them on key domestic and foreign policies. He later claimed that he was pressured by then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to realign policies as the army top brass wanted.

Khan resisted the military's assertive control and blamed it for conspiring with the United States to orchestrate his expulsion. The enraged military-intelligence complex responded by cutting off support and building bridges with political opponents.

It is widely believed that he forced Khan's coalition partners and allies to defect, enabled a no-confidence motion in Parliament in April 2022, and ensured its success through backhanded manipulation. These measures culminated in Khan's dramatic ouster at midnight. Unlike ousted former leaders who accepted their fate, Khan exploited his widespread popularity to mount agitated resistance rather than slip quietly into the night. He began organizing large public rallies to demand early elections.

02:06

Supporters rally behind former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for snap elections

Supporters rally behind former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for snap elections

When Khan threatened to make the situation worse by dissolving the provincial assemblies using his power, the military establishment fought back with all its might. He was arrested and imprisoned under flimsy pretexts and false accusations.

The decision to force him into submission backfired. Outraged PTI supporters attacked security forces and government buildings after the arrest of their leaders.

During this month's elections, which took place in this tense atmosphere, the military establishment apparently resorted to vote rigging and voter suppression to strengthen the Nawaz Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) party. -NOT). However, PTI-backed independent candidates still emerged as the strongest contenders. victors, with 101 seats out of 264. Khan's bold challenge to the political engineering of the military establishment disrupted his managed transition of power. With no clear winner, Pakistan's major political parties formed a coalition government to achieve a majority. Although long-time rivals, the PML-N led by Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have agreed to join forces.

Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N party is expected to be the candidate for Pakistan's next prime minister, and clandestine discussions are surely underway over ministerial portfolios. This political marriage between unlikely partners is motivated by the need to keep Khan out of power. Although the two parties failed to secure enough seats on their own, together they have the minimum threshold to form a government.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PML-N party chairman Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan, February 13. Photo: AP

An alliance motivated by necessity rather than a common ideology remains fragile. This will require a careful balancing of competing interests and personalities. The next prime minister will have to meet the demands of coalition partners while dealing with economic crises. With a razor-thin majority, tensions could develop around unpopular decisions, leading to collapse. Its success depends largely on keeping the military establishment calm while buying time to gain public support.

The installation of an unreliable unity government, concocted through backroom deals, would only temporarily mask the deep schisms in Pakistan's political landscape. Such a government is unlikely to last long or provide real stability. With Khan's popularity still intact, only free and fair elections, held under neutral control, can bring stability to Pakistan's chaotic environment.

The country is now on the cusp of a democratic breakthrough, but this will require the all-powerful army to make the historic decision to cede space to civilian supremacy. The crucial question for the country's future direction remains whether the military establishment agrees to reduce its overreach.

Allowing civilian supremacy risks diminishing the interests and agenda of military corporations, while maintaining a controlled democracy is also unsustainable, as evidenced by the mass support that populists like Khan can mobilize. The generals have a choice between recalibrating and allowing representative politics to flourish or risk rebelling against an idea whose time has come.

Professor Syed Munir Khasru is the Chairman of the international think tank IPA Asia-Pacific, Australia, also present in Dhaka, New Delhi, Vienna, Dubai and Mauritius.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/asia/article/3251943/pakistans-election-results-wake-call-its-power-hungry-military The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos