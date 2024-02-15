Top Republican officials fear Trump will tap RNC again to cover legal fees





Oscar Brock, another committee member who has criticized Trump, said the budget passed by the RNC two weeks ago at a meeting in Las Vegas included no money to cover Trump's legal fees. But he acknowledged the possibility that the committee could end up modifying its financial plan to do so, if Trump requests action. Brock, the Tennessee committeeman and member of the RNC budget committee, said he would not support it.

“I don't think it's appropriate for the committee to pay legal fees for things done outside of committee work,” Brock said.

Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Trump's campaign, called fears about the RNC paying Trump's legal bills false. Rather than the committee covering the cost of Trump's attorney fees, the money would come from other sources, including Trump's leadership, PAC Save America, and the former president himself, who paid some legal bills out of his own pocket, according to senior committee advisers. campaign.

The RNC spent nearly $2 million on two law firms working on Trump cases in 2021 and 2022 before stopping once Trump hit the presidential campaign trail. The committee will continue to have a legal fund to finance recount efforts, lawsuits and typical party legal matters.

Trump has big visions for reshaping the RNC.

Chief among them is that the RNC will strengthen its election integrity efforts. It had become a point of contention between the RNC and the former president, who felt that enough resources were not being devoted to fraud prevention efforts, although the committee created an election integrity department. So far in the 2024 election cycle, the RNC has filed 78 election integrity lawsuits in 23 states, according to a committee spokesperson.

Those close to Donald Trump view the leadership change and upcoming merger as a positive development as November approaches. | Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

President Trump has made it clear that the RNC's number one priority is ending cheating. And that will be reflected in the budget, in the staff and in the activity, said LaCivita, his senior campaign strategist.

These changes are part of a merger between the Trump campaign and RNC, which has been considered for months.

Last week, Trump endorsed Michael Whatley, the head of the North Carolina state GOP, to be the next RNC chairman; with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, to be co-president; and LaCivita as COO of RNC.

Each was chosen with specific functions in mind for the merger of the Trump campaign and the RNC, according to one of the former president's aides, who was granted anonymity to speak freely. Whatley has been loyal to Trump, helping him win North Carolina twice and signaling that he would take seriously Trump's mission to attack election integrity, a sticking point for the former president with current president Ronna McDaniel in recent years.

Trump's daughter-in-law, herself a North Carolina native, is a telegenic carrier and strong fundraiser, with connections to major donors, according to Trump advisers. Fundraising will be a major priority of the Trump operation. The RNC is in its worst financial situation in years, entering the year with less money in its bank account than any other year in the last decade and with less than half the cash on hand as the National Committee Democrat.

LaCivita, meanwhile, will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations and organization, while also overseeing ad buying, direct mail and political strategy. He will continue to work hand-in-hand with Susie Wiles, Trump's senior campaign advisor, on spending, budgeting and strategy as the campaign and the RNC integrate.

Questions remain about who will fill some top RNC positions. Mike Reed, the RNC chief of staff, announced his departure last week. A person close to Trump said there are many talented people at the RNC, but it remains unclear who will want to stay and what personnel changes will be made.

Those close to Trump view the leadership change and upcoming merger as a positive development heading into November, as the campaign can combine efforts and rely on the organization of the RNCs, particularly in Battlefield States.

A third RNC member praised Lara Trump as a great woman, but said Donald Trump selecting her for the job smacks of nepotism. | Susan Walsh/AP

It is customary for the national committee to become a sidearm of the presidential campaign once the candidate has finalized his nomination. And even those who place themselves in the camp of Trump critics say they think he should have influence over the RNC and that Whatley is a good fit for them.

I've never had a problem with a candidate leaving their mark on the committee, said New Jersey committee member Bill Palatucci, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump. He said the most important factor was senior staff and that LaCivita was a pro and understood the role of the RNC in the presidential cycle.

But, quietly, there has been some reluctance on the part of the committee's more traditional conservative faction to Lara Trump's potential role. A third RNC member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said installing Trump's daughter-in-law as co-chair will make it easier for Trump to get approval from the RNC to cover his legal fees , if the campaign ultimately decides to do so. The congressman praised Lara Trump as a great woman, but said Trump tapping her for the job smacks of nepotism.

RNC members aligned with grassroots activists, for their part, applauded the news of Lara Trump's new mission.

There is precedent for a president having a family member in the RNC. Maureen Reagan, daughter of President Ronald Reagan, ran and was elected co-chair of the committee in 1987, although she did so without her father's explicit approval.

RNC members must approve the chair and co-chair positions, but with Trump's endorsement, the election will likely be just a formality. No date has been officially set for the election of positions, although several members told POLITICO they anticipate a meeting will be held in early March.

Despite some personal misgivings about Trump's choice of co-president, all signs point to the leadership transition occurring this spring with little, if any, fighting. Iowa committee member Steve Scheffler said he was fully supportive and suspected Whatley and Lara Trump's positions would be adopted with near-total support.

I have no concerns at all,” Scheffler said. I suppose it could even be unanimous.

Vermont committee member Jay Shepard said Trump's support for close allies to fill key positions on the committee was not surprising.

He'll get what he wants at this RNC, Shepard said.

Jessica Piper contributed to this report.

