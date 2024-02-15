Another proof of Narendra Modi's corrupt politics, says Rahul Gandhi on SC judgment





Hello, readers. In a historic ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bond system, calling it “unconstitutional.” A five-judge bench had reserved its verdict in November last year. Last update February 15, 2024, 9:05 a.m. EAST Thanks for staying tuned. We are closing the blog for today. Commenting on the Supreme Court's verdict on the election bond scheme, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “The CPM was the only petitioner, the only political party that had standing to take action against the election bonds . In principle, we are the only party that has not accepted electoral obligations. We view electoral bonds as a legalization of political corruption… Nevertheless, it is a welcome judgment. There is a possibility of quid pro quo, which means a breach of the agreement. This highlighted this government's claims on the fight against corruption…” Cancellation of the electoral bond program: explanation of the Supreme Court verdict Delivering a landmark judgment on a series of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bond system, the Supreme Court found it “unconstitutional” and in violation of the right to information and Article 19(1)(a). Two separate but unanimous verdicts were delivered by a five-judge constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. Learn more SC's decision should be welcomed by all right-thinking people who believe in probity in public life: Manish Tiwari Commenting on the Supreme Court's verdict on the electoral bond system, Congress MP Manish Tiwari said, “The SC's decision should be welcomed by all right-thinking people who believe in probity in public life… Supreme Court orders SBI, operator of electoral bonds. The plan to provide all data to the Electoral Commission and the EC for publication on its website is a welcome move…” The consequences of this (SC judgment) are mind-boggling: Kapil Sibal “The consequences of this (SC judgment) are mind-boggling for the simple reason that all the money the political parties have received and among the political parties, the BJP has received the maximum amount of money…obviously, since the project has been cancelled. …this has huge implications,” Kapil Sibal said. Another Proof of Narendra Modi's Corrupt Politics: Rahul Gandhi on Electoral Bond Verdict “Another proof of the corrupt politics of Narendra Modi is before you. The BJP had made electoral bonds a means of accepting bribes and commissions. Today this matter has been approved.” What Congress spokesperson Surendra Singh Rajput said about SC verdict on electoral bond scheme The Supreme Court raised questions about its (system) transparency and rejected it. The BJP government will now have to say from where and from whom it took the money, he said. Former ECI's SY Quraishi's 'three cheers' for Supreme Court Electoral obligations declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Bravo to the SC! —Dr. SY Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) February 15, 2024 Victory for our democracy, says petitioner in election bond system case Today is the victory of our democracy. It has been a wonderful journey over the past 6-7 years in pursuit of transparency: @CommodoreBatraone of the petitioners in the electoral bond case, states @DeccanHerald – Shemin (@shemin_joy) February 15, 2024 The long-awaited verdict is extremely welcome and will reinforce the power of vote-on-notes: the Supreme Court's Congress strikes down the election bond system. (PTI) Load more (Published February 15, 2024, 03:25 EAST)

