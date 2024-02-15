What can traders expect in the 2024 election year?





The 2024 elections, with half the world's population heading to the polls, are expected to create opportunities for traders. Analysis of Plus500 OTC data from previous elections shows that indices and currency pairs are likely to be the center of attention. With 2024 being described as the year of elections as half of the world's voters head to the polls, experts at global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 We looked at trading data from recent elections to understand how traders might fare in this year's high-stakes political elections. With a presence in over 60 countries and over 25 million customers registered on the Group's platforms, Plus500 can analyze historical transaction patterns of its customers and its analysis has revealed that transaction volumes increase significantly on and immediately after the day. major elections. Continue reading The data shows that: In 2016, the day with the highest trading volumes among Plus500's global customer base was the 9th.th November, when it was confirmed that Donald Trump had become President of the United States. Plus500 saw a 330% increase in trading levels compared to the previous day, with the German Dax 40 index and gold being the most traded instruments. Also in 2016, the 24th In June, after the British referendum on leaving the EU, the German Dax 40 index was also the most traded instrument. The EUR/USD pair was the second most requested instrument. In 2019, 12th In December, the day Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, GBP/USD trading volume was the highest among Plus500's UK clients for the entire year. On November 4, 2020, the day after Joe Biden was elected President of the United States, the most traded instrument was the Nasdaq 100.* *Above data based on OTC Plus500 trading platform. David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, commented: “In 2024, voters will go to the polls in at least 64 countries. As we have seen in previous years, when high-stakes political events take place, trading activity picks up significantly and we see strong gains in the markets. Our team has studied data from previous elections to understand our customers' behavior around these highly anticipated events in the political calendar, as part of our ongoing commitment to developing a deeper understanding of our customers, to be able to provide them with access to better platform and better products, and it was interesting to note how traders tend to flock to commodities, indices and currencies during these election periods. As we head into the next round of global elections, we are confident that we have the right technology platform and a diverse enough product line to provide our clients with the best trading experience, so that they seek to take advantage of opportunities that may present themselves. especially when unexpected results appear. About Plus500 Plus500 is a global multi-asset financial technology group operating proprietary technology-enabled trading platforms. Plus500 offers its clients a range of trading products, including OTC products (over-the-counter products, namely contracts for difference (CFDs)), stock trading, as well as futures and options on contracts. eventually. The Group holds operating licenses and is regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Seychelles, United States, Estonia, Japan, UAE and Bahamas and through its OTC product portfolio, offers over 2,500 different underlying global financial instruments, including stocks, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, currencies and cryptocurrencies. The Group's clients can trade its OTC products in more than 60 countries and in 30 languages. Plus500 trading platforms are accessible from multiple operating systems (iOS, Android and Windows) and web browsers. Customer service is and always has been an integral part of Plus500. Thus, OTC clients cannot be subject to negative balances. A free demo account is available unlimitedly to OTC trading platform users and sophisticated risk management tools are provided free of charge to manage leveraged exposure and stop losses to help clients protect their profits , while limiting capital losses. Plus500 shares are preferred listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: PLUS) and are part of the FTSE 250 index. www.plus500.com. The information contained in this press release is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated in the Market Abuse Regulation (“MAR”). Upon publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service (“RIS”), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The 2024 elections, with half the world's population heading to the polls, are expected to create opportunities for traders. Analysis of Plus500 OTC data from previous elections shows that indices and currency pairs are likely to be the center of attention. With 2024 being described as the year of elections as half of the world's voters head to the polls, experts at global multi-asset financial technology group Plus500 We looked at trading data from recent elections to understand how traders might fare in this year's high-stakes political elections. With a presence in over 60 countries and over 25 million customers registered on the Group's platforms, Plus500 can analyze historical transaction patterns of its customers and its analysis has revealed that transaction volumes increase significantly on and immediately after the day. major elections. Continue reading The data shows that: In 2016, the day with the highest trading volumes among Plus500's global customer base was the 9th.th November, when it was confirmed that Donald Trump had become President of the United States. Plus500 saw a 330% increase in trading levels compared to the previous day, with the German Dax 40 index and gold being the most traded instruments. Also in 2016, the 24th In June, after the British referendum on leaving the EU, the German Dax 40 index was also the most traded instrument. The EUR/USD pair was the second most requested instrument. In 2019, 12th In December, the day Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, GBP/USD trading volume was the highest among Plus500's UK clients for the entire year. On November 4, 2020, the day after Joe Biden was elected President of the United States, the most traded instrument was the Nasdaq 100.* *Above data based on OTC Plus500 trading platform. David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, commented: “In 2024, voters will go to the polls in at least 64 countries. As we have seen in previous years, when high-stakes political events take place, trading activity picks up significantly and we see strong gains in the markets. Our team has studied data from previous elections to understand our customers' behavior around these highly anticipated events in the political calendar, as part of our ongoing commitment to developing a deeper understanding of our customers, to be able to provide them with access to better platform and better products, and it was interesting to note how traders tend to flock to commodities, indices and currencies during these election periods. As we head into the next round of global elections, we are confident that we have the right technology platform and a diverse enough product line to provide our clients with the best trading experience, so that they seek to take advantage of opportunities that may present themselves. especially when unexpected results appear. About Plus500 Plus500 is a global multi-asset financial technology group operating proprietary technology-enabled trading platforms. Plus500 offers its clients a range of trading products, including OTC products (over-the-counter products, namely contracts for difference (CFDs)), stock trading, as well as futures and options on contracts. eventually. The Group holds operating licenses and is regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Seychelles, United States, Estonia, Japan, UAE and Bahamas and through its OTC product portfolio, offers over 2,500 different underlying global financial instruments, including stocks, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, currencies and cryptocurrencies. The Group's clients can trade its OTC products in more than 60 countries and in 30 languages. Plus500 trading platforms are accessible from multiple operating systems (iOS, Android and Windows) and web browsers. Customer service is and always has been an integral part of Plus500. Thus, OTC clients cannot be subject to negative balances. A free demo account is available unlimitedly to OTC trading platform users and sophisticated risk management tools are provided free of charge to manage leveraged exposure and stop losses to help clients protect their profits , while limiting capital losses. Plus500 shares are preferred listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: PLUS) and are part of the FTSE 250 index. www.plus500.com. The information contained in this press release is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated in the Market Abuse Regulation (“MAR”). Upon publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service (“RIS”), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financemagnates.com/thought-leadership/what-can-traders-expect-during-2024s-year-of-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos