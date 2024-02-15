China and Russia strengthen ties despite complications in trade relations

China and Russia have redoubled their no-holds-barred partnership in recent weeks, with leaders of both countries pledging close personal interaction and China's ambassador to Russia revealing Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to visit China This year.

In a phone call on Feb. 8, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin celebrated deep bilateral engagement and cooperation between China and Russia in various sectors and criticized what they called U.S. interference in the affairs of other countries.

In addition to the call between Xi and Putin, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Russian state media outlet Sputnik on February 10 that Putin will visit China this year and the two leaders are expected to hold several meetings at during the year.

Putin's visit to China [this year] will definitely take place [and] China is looking forward to its arrival, Zhang said in the interview.

Some analysts say Beijing and Moscow hope to use their recent interactions to show the world they are strongly aligned with each other.

They want to show that they support each other because they both feel pressure from the United States, Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, told VOA by telephone.

While Russia and China share the goal of replacing the United States and weakening coordination between Washington and its allies, other experts say Beijing and Moscow believe it is in their interests to dig deeper bilateral relations.

Although there is friction between Russia and China, they have been quite successful in weakening democracies and exploiting their systems, said Sari Arho Havrn, a research associate at the Royal United Services Institute in London, in a written response to VOA, adding that China-Russia relations bring more positives than negatives to both countries.

Despite the mutual commitment to deepening ties, some recent developments could limit the degree of cooperation. Several media outlets reported that the EU was preparing to propose sanctions against three Chinese companies and four Hong Kong companies for their support of the Russian military.

The sanctions would be part of the EU's efforts to close loopholes that could allow Russia to obtain military technologies needed to make its weapons. In response to the news, China's Foreign Ministry said it considered the EU sanctions unacceptable.

China firmly opposes the application of illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China due to Sino-Russian cooperation, the ministry said in a statement shared with some media, adding that Beijing will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests. Chinese companies.

In addition to the proposed sanctions, some Chinese banks have reportedly either stopped operations with Russian or Belarusian companies or tightened regulations regarding transactions with Russia in order to comply with Western sanctions against Russia.

In response to the development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Moscow was confident that payment issues with China would be resolved, adding that trade between China and Russia was developing successfully.

Despite their close political relations, some experts believe that European sanctions against Chinese companies and the reluctance of some Chinese banks to deal with Russian entities show that business relations between Beijing and Moscow are quite complex.

Chinese companies and the Chinese government are very careful not to be punished by international sanctions imposed by the United States and the EU, Philipp Ivanov, senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, told VOA in an interview video.

He said that while diplomatic visits between the two countries would continue, Beijing would try to carefully manage trade activities between China and Russia.

At the moment it's hard to see [recent developments] having a huge impact on trade [between China and Russia]but China could adjust its approach [to manage its trade relationship with Russia] in the medium and long term, Ivanov said.

As this month marks the second anniversary of Putin and Xi declaring a limitless partnership between China and Russia, Ivanov said close bilateral relations may have reached their peak. Russia and China are very close politically and diplomatically and their economic and trade ties are growing, he told VOA.

However, since Russia cannot offer China anything other than what it already offers in terms of energy and raw materials, there is little else they can do together, Ivanov said , adding that one area to watch is how Beijing and Moscow coordinate their strategies. interests.

As Switzerland prepares to facilitate possible peace talks over the Ukraine war, all sides are considering how China will position itself in the process. After his visit to Beijing earlier this month, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said he hoped China could contribute to the potential peace process by leveraging its close relations with Russia.

Despite Switzerland's expressed aspirations, Chong said in Singapore that China might prefer to maintain its vague position on Ukraine, according to which all parties would strive to create favorable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis.

Beijing and Moscow could bet on the possibility of a return to power of former US President Donald Trump. [in November,] which could redistribute things to the advantage of China and Russia, he told VOA.