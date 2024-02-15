Vladimir Putin has just done Donald Trump a big favor





Securing the endorsement of prominent world leaders is usually a huge advantage for political candidates. But for President Joe Biden, who just received the endorsement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, it's a different story. And Biden's main opponent in the presidential race knows it.

Trump was quick to respond to these comments.

“In fact, Russian President Putin just paid me a great compliment,” he said at a rally in South Carolina the same day, according to ABC News. “He just said he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump.”

“It's a compliment. A lot of people said, 'Oh, gee, that's too bad.' No, no, that's a good thing. And of course he would say that,” the former president continued.

Trump said Putin did not want him back in the White House because he would pose a threat to Russia's interests.

“He doesn't want me. He wants Biden because he's going to have everything he wants, including Ukraine,” Trump told rally attendees.

“The only president in the last five who has given nothing to Russia is a president known as Donald J. Trump,” Trump said.

Certainly, Trump glossed over some things in his rally speech. For one thing, he neglected to mention the Biden administration's strong opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine. Nor did he mention how close the MAGA-leaning wing of the Republican Party is to blocking further military aid to Ukraine and hurting its chances of defeating Russia. Under the Biden administration, Ukraine has received more than $44 billion in military aid from the United States since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Still, Putin's remarks gave Trump a much-needed boost after a difficult week for him.

The GOP front-runner asked the Supreme Court on Monday to stay a ruling by an appeals court that essentially ruled that Trump was not immune from prosecution on charges related to efforts to overturn the election of 2020.

Biden didn't have a good time either. The 81-year-old president is fending off criticism of his age after a special counsel's report said he was struggling with memory problems.

The report, focused on Biden's handling of classified documents, said the president presented himself during interviews “as an elderly, friendly, well-meaning man with a poor memory.”

