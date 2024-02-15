Indonesian kingmaker Joko Widodo leaves indelible mark on nation with Prabowo Subianto victory

That's the proof [Widodo] is indeed a very popular president, so he can influence the elections, said Made Supriatma, a researcher at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

By backing the winning pair, Widodo also showed he could prevail over the country's biggest influencers, particularly its president. former political matriarch Megawati Sukarnoputri, chairwoman of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and former president.

PDI-P presidential candidate, former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, received only 16.7 percent of the vote on Wednesday, behind opposition candidate Anies Baswedan, who received 24.8 percent .

03:09 Prabowo Subianto declares victory in Indonesian elections as early counts give him 58% of votes Prabowo Subianto declares victory in Indonesian elections as early counts give him 58% of votes

Made said Widodos' son Gibran, the 36-year-old mayor of Solo, was a liability for Prabowo due to controversies surrounding his candidacy. These include the decision made by the Constitutional Court, chaired at the time by Widodos' brother-in-law, which created an exception to the minimum age of 40 that allowed Gibran to run, as well as his unethical behavior . registration process to the General Electoral Commission.

But Made said Widodos' enormous popularity, with an approval rating of nearly 80 percent in December, was so strong that most voters were willing to ignore such issues.

Widodo also found himself in a sticky situation several times throughout the election season, saying he would meddle in business. election ensure continuity; developer he knew the activities of political parties thanks to state intelligence agencies; and saying that a sitting president can campaign for a certain candidate if he wishes.

He was also accused of using state instruments to promote the Prabowos ticket, including politicizing social benefits given to the poor, such as basic necessities that were labeled as gifts from the president when they had been purchased with the state budget.

A banner with an image depicting Indonesian President Joko Widodo behind bars is unfurled on the road during a rally demanding a fair presidential election in front of the General Election Commission building in Jakarta on February 9. Photo: AP

Bane or boon?

During the election season, Prabowo presented himself as a loyalist of the president, a turnaround from his position as a vocal critic of Widodo during his failed presidential bids in 2014 and 2019.

However, analysts say Widodo took a risk by backing Prabowo and hoping the former special forces commander will continue his flagship programs, such as the new 466 trillion rupiah ($30 billion) capital of Archipelago being built in the forests of Borneo and its downstream policy which saw the export of critical raw minerals from Indonesia banned in favor of building domestic refining facilities.

Indonesia urged to investigate causes of illegal nickel exports to China

Prabowo is unlikely to do what Jokowi wants. Even if he does, he will only carry on 20 or 40 percent of Jokowi's legacy at most. [programmes], said Nicky Fahrizal, policy researcher at CSIS Indonesia. Jokowi plays high-level games of chance.

Ian Wilson, an Indonesian political researcher and lecturer at Murdoch University in Australia, predicts Widodo may have a plan, highlighting speculation that Prabowo would only be president for two years due to his declining health.

As president, Prabowo can do whatever he wants, and the idea that Jokowi will be safe is a naive assumption. But I also assume Jokowi has a plan up his sleeve, Wilson said.

The presidency is a grueling role. If only Prabowo [manages to be a president] for two years and he can't take it anymore, so [Widodos] His son will become president and Widodo is in the lodge. Much of this is possible.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto adjusts his tie as Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) and his deputy Maruf Amin (right) take position for a group photo with other new ministers after the inauguration ceremony of October 23, 2019. Photo: AP

Ahmad, of the University of Queensland, said it was likely Widodo would ask Prabowo to install several people from his inner circle to ensure the continuity of his administration. These figures could include Luhut Pandjaitan, a former general who disagreed with Prabowo when they were in the army, and the Minister of Public Enterprises. Erick Thohir who was a big supporter of Prabowo in this election.

Ahmad says Prabowo is likely to review some of Widodos' foreign policies since the former general dreams of Indonesia playing a bigger role on the international stage.

Jokowi's relationship with Prabowo actually ebbs and flows in many ways. There are several statements made by Prabowo, for example, that imply that he doesn't really agree with Jokowi's foreign policy, because he wants Indonesia to have a stronger stance on international politics, a Ahmad said.

Indonesia election: Is Jokowis' bias for Prabowo a double-edged sword?

Jokowi, man of deception?

This year's heated elections also saw the country divided over Widodos' decade of leadership, with some praising him for bringing political and economic stability to the country while others accused him of repressing and subverting democracy .

In his quest to secure his political future, Widodo destroyed his image as a man of the people, critics said, including Made, who has long followed Widodo's political career.

To me, he is now a man of deception. What was wrong with him? I'll never know, Made said.

President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana speak to the media after voting at a polling station. Photo: Reuters

The days when Widodo was considered an Asian are long gone. Barack Obama . Widodo rose from a modest background growing up in a riverside slum in Solo to become mayor of that city before winning the governorship of Jakarta, followed by the start of his first presidential term in 2014.

Once dubbed a new hope for Indonesia by Time magazine, Widodo was the first president of Southeast Asia's largest economy to have no ties to the military or elite political families from Jakarta. He earned his income by exporting furniture, an entrepreneurial trait inherited from his sons, both of whom ran food-related businesses, including selling fried bananas and running cafes before entering politics.

Widodo won his image as a man of the people and five elections, largely thanks to his frequent blusukan impromptu and informal visits during which he mingled with voters in places shunned by elites, such as traditional markets and rice fields. He captured the attention of young voters by attending heavy metal concerts by bands such as Metallica, taking selfies with his supporters and posting on Instagram about his daily life with his grandchildren.

President Joko Widodo's call, everyone

Once he became president, Widodo quickly learned that political compromise was essential to taming his opponents. He managed to draw opposition parties into his own broader coalition and filled his administration with former generals close to dictator Suharto, chief among them Luhut, a senior minister charged with boosting Chinese investment in Indonesia.

There is no opposition in Indonesia, not because they have been banned, but because they are co-opted into a vast menagerie of deals and negotiations by Jokowi, Wilson said.

Jokowis' coalition parties occupy 471 seats in Parliament, or 81.9 percent of the total 575 seats.

Dynastic relationships

The Widodos family is now considered by many to be a burgeoning political dynasty.

His eldest son Gibran is vice president-elect while his other son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, is chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party, which fell short of the voting threshold to win parliamentary seats in Wednesday's election. but made inroads among the country's young voters with his progressive policy platform.

(L to R) Vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and current mayor of the city of Surakarta, Didit Hediprasetyo, fashion designer and only son of President-elect and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Kaesang Pangarep, Widodos' youngest son and chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party, attend the Lunar New Year in Jakarta. Photo: AFP

Bobby Nasution, Widodos' son-in-law, is reportedly seeking to run in the upcoming North Sumatra gubernatorial election, a step up from his current position as Medan mayor.

Made of ISEAS said Jokowi is also likely to demand concessions from Prabowo, specifically positioning one of his sons to lead Jakarta. The capital remains financially attractive: it has a regional budget of more than 100,000 billion rupiah, much more than the 27,000 billion rupiah allocated to Central Java or the 35,000 billion rupiah to West Java.

I predict that Jokowi plans for Kaesang to become governor of Jakarta. If he's not old enough, Gibran will step in and take charge of Jakarta [as a vice-president]. Ironically, Jokowi created the new capital, but in reality his eyes are on Jakarta because he knows that's where the power is, Made said.

While Widodo's pragmatic approach has created a stable political climate and steady economic growth averaging 5 percent per year, critics say democracy and human rights have regressed under his leadership, negating the country's progress since becoming a democracy in the late 1990s.

Trauma of stateless Indonesian-Chinese people during the Suharto era relived in new book

In his victory speech on Wednesday evening, Prabowo paid tribute to Suharto, whom he knows very well since I often have lunch with him. Hundreds of people in the audience applauded the mention of the late dictator, as well as the sight of his daughter Titik, to whom Prabowo had been married for 15 years.

The public will still remember Jokowi's achievements, especially in the infrastructure sector, how he was able to ensure connectivity between Indonesia's regions and how he managed to control the COVID-19[feminine pandémie afin que la contraction économique ne soit pas si profonde. Il a réussi à garantir une économie stable, a déclaré Fahrizal.

Les gens qui ont des connaissances politiques diraient qu'au cours des cinq dernières années, notre démocratie n'a pas été très bonne. Mais pour la société en général, il vaut mieux ne pas mourir de faim. Ils envisageraient alors [progress in] policy and law enforcement.