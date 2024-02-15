Politics
Indonesian kingmaker Joko Widodo leaves indelible mark on nation with Prabowo Subianto victory
That's the proof [Widodo] is indeed a very popular president, so he can influence the elections, said Made Supriatma, a researcher at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.
PDI-P presidential candidate, former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, received only 16.7 percent of the vote on Wednesday, behind opposition candidate Anies Baswedan, who received 24.8 percent .
But Made said Widodos' enormous popularity, with an approval rating of nearly 80 percent in December, was so strong that most voters were willing to ignore such issues.
He was also accused of using state instruments to promote the Prabowos ticket, including politicizing social benefits given to the poor, such as basic necessities that were labeled as gifts from the president when they had been purchased with the state budget.
Bane or boon?
During the election season, Prabowo presented himself as a loyalist of the president, a turnaround from his position as a vocal critic of Widodo during his failed presidential bids in 2014 and 2019.
Prabowo is unlikely to do what Jokowi wants. Even if he does, he will only carry on 20 or 40 percent of Jokowi's legacy at most. [programmes], said Nicky Fahrizal, policy researcher at CSIS Indonesia. Jokowi plays high-level games of chance.
Ian Wilson, an Indonesian political researcher and lecturer at Murdoch University in Australia, predicts Widodo may have a plan, highlighting speculation that Prabowo would only be president for two years due to his declining health.
As president, Prabowo can do whatever he wants, and the idea that Jokowi will be safe is a naive assumption. But I also assume Jokowi has a plan up his sleeve, Wilson said.
The presidency is a grueling role. If only Prabowo [manages to be a president] for two years and he can't take it anymore, so [Widodos] His son will become president and Widodo is in the lodge. Much of this is possible.
Ahmad says Prabowo is likely to review some of Widodos' foreign policies since the former general dreams of Indonesia playing a bigger role on the international stage.
Jokowi's relationship with Prabowo actually ebbs and flows in many ways. There are several statements made by Prabowo, for example, that imply that he doesn't really agree with Jokowi's foreign policy, because he wants Indonesia to have a stronger stance on international politics, a Ahmad said.
Jokowi, man of deception?
This year's heated elections also saw the country divided over Widodos' decade of leadership, with some praising him for bringing political and economic stability to the country while others accused him of repressing and subverting democracy .
In his quest to secure his political future, Widodo destroyed his image as a man of the people, critics said, including Made, who has long followed Widodo's political career.
To me, he is now a man of deception. What was wrong with him? I'll never know, Made said.
Once dubbed a new hope for Indonesia by Time magazine, Widodo was the first president of Southeast Asia's largest economy to have no ties to the military or elite political families from Jakarta. He earned his income by exporting furniture, an entrepreneurial trait inherited from his sons, both of whom ran food-related businesses, including selling fried bananas and running cafes before entering politics.
Widodo won his image as a man of the people and five elections, largely thanks to his frequent blusukan impromptu and informal visits during which he mingled with voters in places shunned by elites, such as traditional markets and rice fields. He captured the attention of young voters by attending heavy metal concerts by bands such as Metallica, taking selfies with his supporters and posting on Instagram about his daily life with his grandchildren.
Once he became president, Widodo quickly learned that political compromise was essential to taming his opponents. He managed to draw opposition parties into his own broader coalition and filled his administration with former generals close to dictator Suharto, chief among them Luhut, a senior minister charged with boosting Chinese investment in Indonesia.
There is no opposition in Indonesia, not because they have been banned, but because they are co-opted into a vast menagerie of deals and negotiations by Jokowi, Wilson said.
Jokowis' coalition parties occupy 471 seats in Parliament, or 81.9 percent of the total 575 seats.
Dynastic relationships
The Widodos family is now considered by many to be a burgeoning political dynasty.
His eldest son Gibran is vice president-elect while his other son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, is chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party, which fell short of the voting threshold to win parliamentary seats in Wednesday's election. but made inroads among the country's young voters with his progressive policy platform.
Bobby Nasution, Widodos' son-in-law, is reportedly seeking to run in the upcoming North Sumatra gubernatorial election, a step up from his current position as Medan mayor.
Made of ISEAS said Jokowi is also likely to demand concessions from Prabowo, specifically positioning one of his sons to lead Jakarta. The capital remains financially attractive: it has a regional budget of more than 100,000 billion rupiah, much more than the 27,000 billion rupiah allocated to Central Java or the 35,000 billion rupiah to West Java.
I predict that Jokowi plans for Kaesang to become governor of Jakarta. If he's not old enough, Gibran will step in and take charge of Jakarta [as a vice-president]. Ironically, Jokowi created the new capital, but in reality his eyes are on Jakarta because he knows that's where the power is, Made said.
While Widodo's pragmatic approach has created a stable political climate and steady economic growth averaging 5 percent per year, critics say democracy and human rights have regressed under his leadership, negating the country's progress since becoming a democracy in the late 1990s.
In his victory speech on Wednesday evening, Prabowo paid tribute to Suharto, whom he knows very well since I often have lunch with him. Hundreds of people in the audience applauded the mention of the late dictator, as well as the sight of his daughter Titik, to whom Prabowo had been married for 15 years.
Les gens qui ont des connaissances politiques diraient qu'au cours des cinq dernières années, notre démocratie n'a pas été très bonne. Mais pour la société en général, il vaut mieux ne pas mourir de faim. Ils envisageraient alors [progress in] policy and law enforcement.
