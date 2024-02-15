PM Modi meets Qatar counterpart, days after release of Indian Navy veterans | World News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon arrival in Doha, Qatar On Wednesday evening, he held talks with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to explore avenues to strengthen relations between New Delhi and Doha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar. (X/Narendra Modi) In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Modi said: “Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions focused on ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Qatar. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! The planned meeting comes days after eight former Indian Navy veterans, sentenced to death in Qatar for espionage, were released. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the eight veterans were released on the orders of the Prime Minister of Qatar, representing a notable diplomatic achievement for India. Nearly all of the former Navy personnel were back home Monday, ending widespread speculation about their status following their arrest. The MEA said the meeting involved a discussion between the two leaders on expanding bilateral collaboration in various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, finance and technology, the MEA said. press. YEARS reported. Furthermore, Modi and Al-Thani deliberated on recent developments in West Asia and discussed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperative relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy, trade and investment. Modi was also invited to a dinner in his honor by the Prime Minister of Qatar. MEA spokesperson Randir Jaiswal posted on X, Promoting India-Qatar Partnership! PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM and FM of Qatar in Doha. The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, energy and finance, among others. Upon arrival in Qatar on Wednesday evening, following his visit to the UAE, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed at the airport by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. Outside his hotel in Qatar, Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, with people waving Indian tricolors and chanting “Modi Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Prime Minister Modi greeted the crowd, shaking their hands and accepting gifts such as books. The enthusiastic crowd also took photos of the Prime Minister as he interacted with them. Qatar releases former Indian Navy personnel In December last year, the Qatar Court of Appeal announced the death sentences of captains Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht, commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma and Sugunakar Pakala, as well as the sailor Ragesh. terms ranging from three to 25 years.

