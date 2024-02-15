Putin says he prefers more predictable Biden to Trump





Moscow President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would prefer to see US President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced than Donald Trump.

Speaking in an interview with a Russian state television correspondent, Putin said he would work with any elected U.S. leader, but noted unequivocally that he would prefer Biden's victory when asked who would be the best choice from Russia's point of view. .

Biden, he is more experienced, more predictable, he is a politician of the old formation, Putin said. But we will work with any American leader the American people trust.

Asked about speculation about Biden's health problems, Putin responded that I am not a doctor and do not consider it appropriate to comment on this.

Biden's team has worked to assuage Democrats' concerns about alarms raised by a special counsel over Biden's age and memory. They came in a report determining that Biden would not be charged with any criminal activity for possessing classified documents after leaving office.

Putin noted that the discussions about Biden's health come as the election campaign accelerates in the United States and takes an increasingly steep direction.

He said allegations about Biden's health problems were also circulating at the time of their meeting in Switzerland in June 2021, adding that he had witnessed the opposite and saw the US leader in good shape.

They talked about his incapacity, but I didn't see anything like that, Putin said. Yes, he was looking at his papers, to be honest, I was looking at mine, it's no big deal.”

At the same time, Putin emphasized that he considers the Biden administration's policy to be wrong.

Relations between Russia and the West plunged to their lowest level since the Cold War after Putin sent his troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

I think the current administration's position is seriously flawed and wrong, and I spoke to President Biden about it, Putin said.

Putin said he sent troops to Ukraine to protect Russian speakers there and to prevent a threat to Russia's security posed by Ukraine's NATO membership. Ukraine and its Western allies denounced Moscow's action as an unprovoked act of aggression.

Putin argued that Moscow was forced to act after Ukraine and its allies refused to respect a 2015 deal to grant more powers to Ukraine's breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine, where separatists supported by Moscow launched a rebellion in 2014.

We can only regret not having acted sooner, thinking we were dealing with honest people, Putin said.

Asked on Saturday about Trump's statement, in which he said he warned that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wanted to NATO member countries that do not spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense, Putin replied that it depended on the United States. determine its role in the alliance.

Trump's statement stood in stark contrast to Biden's pledge to defend every inch of NATO territory, as the alliance commits all its members to do if attacked. This shocked many people in Europe, leading to commitments from Poland, France and Germany to strengthen Europe's security and defense power.

Putin noted that Trump's statement followed his policies during his first term when he pushed NATO allies in Europe to increase their defense spending.

He has his own vision of how relations with allies should develop, Putin said of Trump. From his point of view, there is some logic to this, while from the Europeans' point of view, there is no logic, and they would like the United States to continue to perform certain functions that it has been performing for the creation of NATO. free.”

He described NATO as a tool of American foreign policy, adding that if the United States feels it no longer needs the tool, that is up to it to decide.

Asked for his impressions during his interview last week with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Putin said he expected Carlson to be more aggressive. Putin used the interview to press his rhetoric on the fighting in Ukraine, urge Washington to recognize Moscow's interests and pressure Kiev to sit down for talks.

“I expected him to be aggressive and ask the so-called tough questions, and I was not only prepared to do that, but I wanted to because it would have given me a chance to respond firmly,” Putin said.

Carlson did not ask Putin about the war crimes Russian troops have been accused of in Ukraine, or his relentless crackdown on dissent.

He didn't allow me to do what I was ready for, Putin said, describing Carlson as a dangerous man.

