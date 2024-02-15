Xi's article on maintaining and improving people's congress system to be published





BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) — An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on maintaining and improving the people's congress system and ensuring that the people rule the country , will be published on Friday. The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's fourth issue of Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee. The people's congress system is a fundamental political system for maintaining unity between Party leadership, people's management of the country and law-based governance, the article said. Created by the people under the leadership of the Party, this system is a great invention in the history of political institutions and constitutes an entirely new political system, of major importance in the history of China's political development and even in its history. of the world, according to the article. It notes that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has continued to promote theoretical and practical innovations in the people's congress system. The article adds that popular democracy as a whole has been presented as a key concept based on a deeper understanding of the rules governing the development of democracy. China's comprehensive people's democracy not only has a complete set of institutions and procedures, but also full-fledged civil participation, the article said. It is a democracy that covers all aspects of the democratic process and all sectors of society, and it is a socialist democracy to the fullest extent, of the truest nature and to the greatest possible effect, according to the article. The article notes that it is necessary to continue to advance popular democracy as a whole, and that the system of popular assemblies is an important institutional vehicle to achieve this. He also highlights the importance of strengthening the institutions through which the people run the country. The article is a compilation of excerpts from Xi's important speeches on relevant topics from December 2012 to June 2023.

