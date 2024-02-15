Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto is ready to come to power, but how will he govern?

As defense minister, Prabowo Subianto embarked on a major modernization of Indonesia's military hardware, but some deals, such as a now-abandoned plan to buy 12 used Mirage jets from Qatar, sparked criticism. criticisms of inflated costs and precariousness of utility.

Once his victory is officially confirmed, Prabowo will take control of Southeast Asia's largest economy on October 20.

Highlighting concerns about Indonesia's democratic regression, the former commander has previously discussed abolishing the presidential term limit and ending direct elections. During this campaign, he was the only candidate who did not respond to a Human Rights Watch questionnaire or attend an event where candidates pledged to protect press freedom.

Yohanes Sulaiman, a professor of international relations at Jenderal Achmad Yani University near Bandung, said Prabowo “tends to be an autocratic leader thanks to his past and…civil society will not give him any benefit of the doubt” . , Prabowo Subianto has embarked on a major modernization of Indonesia's military hardware, but some deals, such as a now-abandoned plan to buy 12 used Mirage jets from Qatar, have drawn criticism over inflated costs and fragile utility.

Once his victory is officially confirmed, Prabowo will take control of Southeast Asia's largest economy on October 20.

Highlighting concerns about Indonesia's democratic regression, the former commander has previously discussed abolishing the presidential term limit and ending direct elections. During this campaign, he was the only candidate who did not respond to a Human Rights Watch questionnaire or attend an event where candidates pledged to protect press freedom.

Yohanes Sulaiman, a lecturer in international relations at Jenderal Achmad Yani University near Bandung, said Prabowo “tends to be an autocratic leader thanks to his past and…civil society will not grant him any benefits from the doubt”.