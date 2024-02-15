



News 8:00 a.m. by James Riding A Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) working group, created with $10 million in funding but never met, is no longer needed, the government has confirmed. The MMC task force received 10 million in 2021, but has never met since its announcement (photo: L&G) Dividing lines DLUHC confirms £10m MMC taskforce that never met is no longer needed #UKhousing The Department of Upgrading, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) was asked to confirm the taskforce was abandoned after the housing project. secretary made the admission during a session of the House of Lords Built Environment Committee last week. Michael Gove argued that the task force was not needed because of a greater level of grassroots leadership that had emerged since it was announced under Boris Johnson in March 2021, with seed funding of 10 million euros. Asked by Earl Russell at the committee hearing why the MMC working group never met, Mr Gove said: I don't believe that a working group, per se, is necessary. However, its decision to abandon the task force was criticized by a modular home builder, who said without government agitation the market would continue to resist change. Mr Gove had explained that the task force was announced under the second prime minister, but since then changes in prime minister and staff at the DLUHC meant other issues had become more important. Since then, Mr Gove said the sector had demonstrated greater grassroots leadership and leadership with the creation of trade body Offsite Homes Alliance. This does not mean that we have neglected the sector, he added. In written evidence to the Lords committee, the DLUHC said the task force grew out of an MMC task force, launched in 2017 and led by MMC champion Mark Farmer, which achieved its objectives and did not is not reunited again. Mark Farmer and Make UK Modular have been contacted for comment. Since the task force was announced with $10 million in seed funding, collaborative groups and trade organizations have formed to advocate for MMC, it says. The sector has also seen the emergence of specialist MMC advisors, who provide advice to clients new to MMC. These developments have absorbed much of the work the task force was supposed to do, the DLUHC said. We do not believe it is necessary for the government to convene a working group at this stage, given the approaches taken by the industry. Modular home builder TopHat welcomed the task force when it was announced. Carl Leaver, President of TopHat, said Inside the accommodation: Michael Gove argues that the MMC working group is not necessary because other representative groups have emerged. He is wrong. The UK builds housing largely the same way it has for centuries, he said, and without government agitation the market will continue to resist change. He said the government lacked a strategy to address the shortage of construction workers. It is completely unrealistic to add construction jobs to the list of shortage occupations (which in itself will stimulate housing demand) and hope that the market will correct itself, he insisted. Volumetric modular construction is the only form of construction capable of adding capacity to the market because it attracts labor from a different labor pool than traditional construction, but it requires a coordinated and unwavering approach from the government. Everything else covers a canyon. In January, the Lords committee published a report saying the government's approach to MMC was in disarray and that simply throwing money at the sector had not worked. Another request from the committee was that officials be more transparent about their strategy to encourage the use of MMC. However, Homes England on Monday refused to publish data on funding per grant unit for projects using MMC, saying it could damage reputation and inflate prices. Subscribe to our development and finance newsletter

