Politics
China purge shows 'systemic rot' threatening war preparedness: US official
- China's latest military purge shows the country isn't just suffering from corruption, a senior U.S. official said.
- It is likely that the PLA's corruption had a significant effect on its warfighting capabilities, Ely Ratner said.
- Ratner said these systemic issues would likely change Beijing and Washington's calculus on a potential war.
Beijing's recent purge of top defense officials indicates that its military is grappling with a kind of corruption that is different from the corruption typical in China, and one that could weaken its warfighting capacity, a senior U.S. official said.
“I think this should prompt Chinese leaders to think about the scale and systemic nature of corruption,” Ely Ratner, the U.S. assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said Tuesday. “And how well is this very advanced military going to work when they need to, and frankly, are they ready?”
Talk to “War on the Rocks” Podcast host Ryan Evans, Ratner, said the corruption seen within the People's Liberation Army usually involves senior officers enriching themselves or people buying jobs.
“There's a lot of bribery, a lot of turmoil in a very opaque system, a lot of people lining their pockets,” Ratner said.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made combating endemic government corruption one of the main pillars of his term, and Ratner said it was largely an effort to restore order to the within the party.
“So, down with the big banquets, down with the expensive ‘bai jiu,’ let’s return to the principles of the Communist Party,” Ratner said. “Bai Jiu” is a Chinese liquor.
But, according to Ratner, Xi's latest military purge revealed a bigger problem.
The appointments and responsibilities of those ousted indicate that the purge “focused not only on this traditional issue of corruption but also on the material effect on their modernization agenda,” Ratner said.
“So corruption is revealed not just because a general has a very large bank account in Switzerland, but rather because a specific capability doesn't really work,” Ratner added. “And the money that was embezzled had detrimental effects on their abilities.”
Last year, Xi's anti-corruption campaign extended to Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who was replaced in October. Several senior commanders were also fired from China's Rocket Force, a branch that Xi has highlighted as key to Beijing's strength.
Bloomberg reported at a time when the results of corruption were so severe that they could force Beijing to reassess its capacity for aggression in the region, citing examples from US intelligence that some of the fuel for Chinese missiles may have been exchanged for water.
A former PLA officer, a former lieutenant colonel who fled to the United States in 2016, said: Radio Free Asia amid corruption reports that Chinese troops would use solid fuel to cook hot pot.
“So I think this issue of corruption is important not only because it shows a kind of systemic rot, but also because it factors into the PLA and PRC leadership's calculations about real capabilities of the PLA,” Ratner said.
Such corruption should also influence U.S. political and military calculations as China attempts to modernize its forces, Ratner added.
“And that’s the fundamental question: Will they succeed if they choose to resort to aggression?” he said. “And as long as their answer is no, or maybe not, then I think we can strengthen deterrence.”
The deputy defense secretary nevertheless urged the United States not to let its guard down. “But none of this suggests that we should be complacent about what we are seeing in very rapid military modernization,” he said.
Prior to his appointment in 2021, Ratner served as director of the Department of Defense's China Task Force and senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense.
Beijing has given few details to explain Li's ouster, which has drawn skepticism from observers because of China's reputation for corruption and the fact that Xi had handpicked many of the officials he subsequently dismissed.
“Corruption alone is an unlikely explanation for Xi's dismissal of senior military officials he had appointed months earlier, raising the possibility that intelligence leaks may have triggered this action,” he said. International Institute for Strategic Studies in its report. annual report The Military Balance.
