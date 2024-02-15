Prabowo Subianto poised for first-round victory





Prabowo and Gibran took the stage at an indoor sports stadium in Jakarta to thank their campaign and supporters on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. (11:45 p.m. AEDT). I repeat, we will take care of all Indonesians no matter [of] their ethnicity and social background, Prabowo said. We will organize a government team with the best sons and daughters of the country. We will continue to wait for the official results from the Election Commission, we are sure that Indonesian democracy is working well. Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto casts a ballot during the election in Bojong Koneng, Indonesia. Credit: P.A. We are a great nation, we are a rich nation, that is why other powers envy us and so we must be strong, united and maintain harmony. Loading Their apparent early victory, defying the expectations of many analysts and pollsters, eliminates the threat of second-round cooperation between Anies and Ganjar, and would spare the aging Prabowo months of additional campaigning. The official count will be made public on March 20. Prabowo lost presidential elections to Jokowi in 2014 and 2019, respectively as a firebrand nationalist and a disgruntled Islamist. This campaign, he and his army of image specialists successfully rebranded him as an affable, grandfatherly figure who dances and loves animals. Significantly, Prabowo promised during the campaign to continue the political legacy of Jokowi, who is constitutionally barred from running for a third term and will leave the presidency in October. The rapprochement began when Joko appointed Prabowo defense minister in 2019. The soft-spoken Joko rose to power outside the country's ruling elite and governed with action and pragmatism, endearing him to ordinary Indonesians and fueling economic growth. Although he has been widely criticized for weakening key democratic institutions, a recent poll showed his support for power hovering around 80 percent after 10 years. A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during elections in Medan, Indonesia. Credit: P.A. More than once during Prabowos' victory speech, when referring to the sitting president, the crowd erupted into chants of Jokowi. Depending on the interviewee, Prabowo's selection of Gibran as his vice-presidential candidate, widely seen as a way for Joko to maintain some form of political influence, is either a symbol of stability or unwelcome dynasty building. Satinah, a 55-year-old housewife from the poor Simprug Golf 2 neighborhood in Jakarta, voted for Prabowo thanks to Jokowi. Loading Since Jokowi became president, my son can benefit from education insurance [a policy providing financial relief for school supplies]I will therefore continue my support. Prabowo's past includes allegations of human rights abuses in Timor-Leste and of fomenting deadly anti-Chinese riots in 1998, accusations he has long denied. But he was dismissed from his post by the army after the fall of dictator Suharto in 1998 for his role in the kidnapping of democracy activists, 12 of whom remain missing. He says he doesn't know where they are or what happened to them. Putri Elma, voting for the first time, shows the inked finger proving she has already voted. Credit: Amélie Rosa Successive American administrations nevertheless barred him from entering, until Joko welcomed him into his tent in 2019. More than 200 million Indonesians were eligible to vote in the presidential and legislative elections that installed nearly 20,000 politicians on 6,000 inhabited islands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/gentler-strongman-prabowo-looks-to-have-scored-first-round-knockout-20240214-p5f51l.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

