Imran Khan's PTI announces Omar Ayub as PM candidate India TV

Islamabad: Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced party general secretary and former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan as its prime ministerial candidate. PTI chief Asad Qaiser announced Ayub's candidature while addressing the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, after speaking to Imran, Dawn reported.

Qaiser further informed that Imran would give a date later today for a nationwide protest campaign. He further said that Imran would give a date later today for a nationwide protest campaign against allegations of voter fraud in the February 8 elections. The party is working to engage with all political parties protesting the results, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Awami National Party and Qaumi Watan Party.

This comes after Pakistan's major political parties, except Imran Khan's, agreed to try to form a coalition government. These parties include Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The PML-N on Tuesday evening nominated Shehbaz Sharif, 72, as its prime ministerial candidate in place of party leader and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The 74-year-old veteran politician, who was seeking a record fourth term as prime minister, returned to Pakistan in October last year after ending a self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has been appointed as the chief minister of Punjab province, who will become the first woman to hold the post if elected. PML-N said Nawaz felt he could better support Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister and Maryam Nawaz as Punjab chief minister by helping them from behind and taking care of party affairs.

Asif Ali Zardari could become the next president

PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari is likely to be Pakistan's next president, a second term for him after his party agreed to ally with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a government at the Center. Sources said if the situation remains unchanged, the country will see the PML-N prime minister and the PPP chairman.

After the February 8 elections resulted in a divided mandate, no government has been in place in the country for almost a week now. With none of the major parties securing a clear majority, Pakistan was heading towards a coalition government.

The coming together of these two parties meant that Imran's party would not be able to come to power despite the independent candidates he supported winning the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly. PTI-backed candidates won the highest number of seats, with 93 seats out of the total 264 for which results were declared. Nawaz's PML-N was the largest party with 75 seats and the PPP won 54.

In response to allegations of rigging and the global response to the elections, the country's foreign ministry said that Pakistan's electoral process is a matter of internal sovereignty and that the nation is committed to upholding its constitutional obligations. This comes despite several parties rejecting the election results due to alleged “interference”.

A coalition government in Pakistan faces several challenges, including an economic crisis with high inflation hovering around 30 percent and economic growth slowing to around 2 percent. Pakistan is expected to juggle its relations with the United States and China and face a deterioration in its relations with three neighbors: India, Iran and Afghanistan.

Violence during the story

At least two people were killed and 14 others injured in an armed clash between supporters of two political parties during a vote recount in a constituency in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said Thursday. Supporters of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) clashed outside the returning officer's office in the industrial town of Hub.

BAP's Muhammad Saleh Bhootani had claimed victory after unofficial results were announced, but PPP's Ali Hassan Zehri demanded a recount to overturn the result. As a result, the Election Commission of Pakistan ordered a recount of the votes.

PPP leaders and candidates who won Balochistan National and Provincial Assembly seats announced that the party would form a coalition government, led by a jiyala (loyal) chief minister, as protests intensified .

