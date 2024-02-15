PM Modi arrives in Doha after release of 8 Navy veterans, meets Qatari counterpart





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Qatar's capital Doha on Wednesday evening, days after the Gulf country released eight former navy personnel in an alleged espionage case. Prime Minister Modi was received at the airport by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. During the two-day visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. “Giving a boost to the historic and deep-rooted ties with Qatar! Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives on a visit to Doha. Received at the airport by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi “Wide-ranging talks with Qatari leadership on strengthening bilateral partnership are yet to come,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he was looking forward to what he called a “fruitful” visit to Qatar. “I have landed in Doha. Looking forward to a fruitful visit to Qatar which will deepen the friendship between India and Qatar,” he said. After landing in Doha, PM Modi met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and held “fruitful” discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, energy and finance, among others, Jaiswal said. Tweeting about his “wonderful” meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Prime Minister Modi said the two sides discussed ways to strengthen the friendship between the two countries. Later, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that he received an “outstanding welcome” from the Indian community in Doha. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Qatar after his successful visit to the UAE, where he inaugurated the country's first Hindu temple, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, and addressed the mega 'Ahlan Modi event'. The Prime Minister last visited Qatar in 2016. The Emir of Qatar visited India in 2015. In 2023, India and Qatar marked 50 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries. PM Modi's visit to Qatar assumes great significance as the Middle Eastern country freed eight navy veterans who were locked up in a detention center for nearly 18 months on espionage charges, marking a major diplomatic victory for India. ABOUT THE CASE OF THE NAVY VETERANS In August 2022, Qatar's intelligence services arrested eight Indian nationals in Doha who worked with a private company, Dahra Global, in an alleged espionage case. No accusations have been made publicly against them by Qatar or India. Qatari authorities accused them of spying on a submarine and sent them to prison. In November 2023, the Indian government appealed the death sentence to a higher court in Qatar. The following month, Prime Minister Modi met the Emir of Qatar on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on December 1. It is believed that this interaction may have prompted Qatari authorities to change their position on the death penalty case. Subsequently, a Qatari court overturned the death sentence handed down to the eight navy veterans in the Dahra Global case. The death penalty was reduced to prison terms. Published by: Rishabh Sharma Published on: February 15, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pm-modi-qatar-doha-bilateral-meeting-emir-qatar-sheikh-tamim-bin-hamad-al-thani-2502295-2024-02-15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos