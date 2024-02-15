What can Indonesia expect from its new strongman leader?

By Jonathan HeadSoutheast Asia Correspondent in Jakarta

Getty Images

Prabowo Subianto is expected to win the elections in the first round.

Prabowo Subianto's apparent victory in Indonesia's presidential election marks a dramatic moment in the country's history.

Although polls had him leading for several weeks before Election Day, the margin by which he beat his two opponents, according to the generally accurate early vote tallies, was much larger than expected.

They all predict he will comfortably surpass the 50% threshold needed to claim victory in the first round.

The final tally has yet to be officially confirmed, but most Indonesians now accept that the next five years will be under Prabowo's presidency.

What shall we do now?

The transition from one administration to another is slow in Indonesia. It will take up to a month for the electoral commission to confirm the results.

The inauguration of the new president will not take place until October. There will be several months of intense negotiations to decide what type of government Mr. Prabowo will form.

And although his presidential victory appears to be emphatic, Mr Prabowo's party, Gerindra, is currently only expected to win around 13% of the seats in Parliament.

He will have to persuade other parties to support him in order to obtain a sufficient majority in Parliament to pass laws, which means offering incentives in the form of ministerial posts. Some of these parties have supported rival presidential candidates.

A new type of president

Incumbent President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was a master of coalition politics, co-opting his opponents so that in his last term he was supported by more than 80% of MPs.

This eased the political conflict and allowed him to move forward with his ambitious infrastructure projects, but it also created what some called “unopposed politics,” where no one questioned the government's agenda.

Will Mr. Prabowo, a less docile leader, attempt the same approach to governing under the “big tent”?

And what kind of relationship will he have with Megawati Sukarnoputri, the grande dame of Indonesian politics and leader of the largest party, the PDIP?

The PDIP was President Jokowi's main parliamentary sponsor during his 10 years in office and was shocked by his move to Prabowo's camp last year, causing much discontent. Much depends on whether Ms. Megawati is willing to run in opposition, whether she can be convinced to bury the hatchet and join the ruling coalition, and whether Mr. Prabowo is willing to do so.

Questions also arise about the future relationship between Mr Prabowo and President Jokowi.

Mr. Jokowi still enjoys an enviable popularity rating and his support played a vital role in the success of Prabowo's campaign, attracting a large number of voters who might otherwise have supported Ganjar Pranowo, the PDIP candidate.

Getty Images

In return, his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was named Prabowo's running mate, but only after a widely criticized court ruling exempted him from the age threshold imposed by the Constitution. If something were to paralyze Mr. Prabowo, who at 72 years old is in uncertain health, the inexperienced Gibran would succeed him and could count on his father's help.

However, President Jokowi only needs to look next door to the Philippines to see how such a Faustian arrangement can collapse.

In his 2022 election, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s campaign also relied heavily on the support of a popular incumbent, President Rodrigo Duterte, to win the presidency.

Mr Marcos also agreed to take Mr Duterte's daughter Sara as his running mate. Two years later, the once-allied families fell out badly, and Mr. Duterte found that as a former president, he had little influence. Now that he has won the presidential prize, Mr. Prabowo may also find that he no longer needs the support of his predecessor.

Indonesians will have to adapt to a very different style of leadership.

Mr. Prabowo's personality differs in almost every way from that of President Jokowi, with the possible exception of his Machiavellian understanding of political power.

While the president is known for his soft-spoken and conciliatory voice, Mr. Prabowo has a reputation for having temper tantrums and abrasive opinions. He is proud of his long career as an Indonesian special forces officer, despite allegations of serious human rights violations leveled against him and the unit in the past.

Getty Images

Many Indonesians view a Prabowo presidency with real trepidation.

“His instinct, his instinct, is to be xenophobic, to be an authoritarian leader. I'm afraid he won't change – his character won't change,” says Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch.

However, during the campaign he transformed his public image into that of an offbeat grandfatherly character.

At 72, he is less stable and often appears visibly tired during campaign rallies. Some say he really changed, in his desire to win the highest office.

It is also worth remembering how long Mr Prabowo has been running for president – beginning his first bid in 2004, and how strategically he rebuilt his reputation after being sacked from the army and forced into exile in 1998. He demonstrated patience and astuteness in his mandate. path to power.