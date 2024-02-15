David TC Davies on Tory plotters: 'We have a few idiots in our party





Wales' most senior representative in the British Government warned fellow party members to focus on supporting the prime minister Rishi Sunak. In a vigorous defense of his prime minister, David TC Davies called some members of the Conservative Party idiots for plotting to remove him. The Prime Minister has come under pressure from Conservative backbenchers over several policies, including controversial plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. The Government also faces two by-elections today in Kingswood and Wellingborough which could cause further headaches for Mr Sunak as he prepares to lead his party into a general election this year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “absolutely committed” to his Rwanda project. Credit: Pennsylvania Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales Face to Face ProgramMr Davies said: “We have some idiots in our party. We have a very very good leader and prime minister [in Rishi Sunak] and I think our party members should support it and not worry about promoting other agendas. Asked who he was referring to and whether that included former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Mr Davies refused to name individuals. However, several members of the Conservative parliamentary party have openly criticized the Prime Minister, including close allies Mr Sunak's most recent predecessors. This weekend, former British chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who briefly led the Treasury during Liz Truss's tenure, said Mr Sunak should swallow some pride and bring back Boris Johnson to help improve the Tories' electoral fortunes . The Conservatives regularly find themselves far behind Labor in the polls, with some pollsters predicting that the Conservatives could lose more than 100 seats at the next election. In 1997, the Conservatives lost all their seats in Wales, including in Mr Davies's constituency of Monmouth, seen by many as a bastion of conservatism in Wales. David TC Davies has been an ally of Rishi Sunak at Westminster and an outspoken critic of Mark Drakeford's Labor government in Wales. Credit: Pennsylvania Mr Davies has held the MP seat since 2005 and retained it with a majority of 9,982 votes in 2019. Asked if he feared losing his seat, Mr Davies replied: I fear losing my seat every day. Since 1999, I have been afraid of losing my seat every day. Seven successful elections later and I still fear losing my seat. I'm not one of those arrogant people who think they're going to win the election. I hope Labor enjoys their poll results. I knock on people's doors and talk to people. If we behave responsibly and unitedly, this election is on the line. Watch Face To Face at 10.45pm on Thursday 15 February on ITV Cymru Wales and then catch up on ITVX.

