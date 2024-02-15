Taiwan blames Beijing after two Chinese nationals die in boat incident

Text size





Taiwan called on Beijing on Thursday to stop its citizens from fishing illegally in the waters around the self-governing island, defending its coast guard after a boat chase left two Chinese nationals dead.

The boat was carrying four people when it capsized near the Kinmen Islands, a territory administered by Taiwan but located just five kilometers from Xiamen, China.

The four people were thrown into the water and two crew members later died, according to the Taiwan Coast Guard.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, condemned the democratically governed island on Wednesday for the incident, saying it “severely harmed the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

But the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration said the speedboat was “0.86 nautical miles away in prohibited waters” and after the capsize, its personnel immediately conducted search and rescue operations. .

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) – Taiwan's official body responsible for Chinese affairs – defended the coast guard on Thursday, saying their procedure was “not inappropriate.”

The MAC also placed blame across the strait, saying that in recent years Taiwanese authorities have seen Chinese cross the border and engage in “sand dredging, fishing with explosives and poisons and the discharge of waste.

“Despite our calls to strengthen governance, there has been no improvement,” he said.

“Recently, many Chinese fishing boats have continued to enter our restricted or prohibited waters, taking advantage of the Lunar New Year to catch high-value fish,” the text adds, referring to a holiday period for both Taiwan and Taiwan. and China.

“We deeply regret that the Chinese crew refused to cooperate with our law enforcement and that this unfortunate incident occurred,” he said.

“We also hope that mainland authorities can restrict similar behavior by residents on the other side.”

The two rescued crew members were taken to Kinmen for investigation, while the victims' families will be informed of the incident “through channels”, the coast guard said.

China does not rule out the use of force to bring the autonomous island under its control and has cut off high-level communications with Taipei since 2016, with President Tsai Ing-wen refusing to recognize Beijing's claims to Taiwan.

Wednesday's incident comes amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's presidential election, held in January, was won by Tsai's deputy, Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing considers a “separatist.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stepped up his rhetoric in recent years in favor of Taiwan's “unification” with China.