Imran Khan's party appoints Omar Ayub as face of Pakistani PM





The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has chosen Omar Ayub, the party's general secretary, as its candidate for the post of prime minister.

Meanwhile, the PML-N, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, appointed him to the same post. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) declared its support for the PML-N in forming the government, but refused to participate in the Cabinet.

Until Wednesday, efforts to get the second-largest party to join the government to ensure stability were underway. Sharif was nominated as the coalition candidate for the next prime minister by his older brother, Nawaz. He also appointed his daughter Maryam Nawaz as the chief minister of Punjab.

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) supported the choice but did not commit to joining the government, indicating it would support a minority government from outside. Independent MPs, backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, formed the largest group in the Legislative Assembly and were at loggerheads with the powerful military, alleging the vote was rigged.

PAKISTAN GOVERNMENT FORMATION: THE LATEST

Following Pakistan's elections marred by allegations of fraud, delays in results, protests and economic crisis, Shehbaz Sharif was chosen to lead the country again. Sharif, 72, has been the country's prime minister for 16 months. He was named the coalition candidate for the next prime minister by his elder brother Nawaz, founder and supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the largest party in Parliament.

In a press conference, Shehbaz Sharif announced Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, as the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.

In an X post, Maryam said her father did not want to lead a minority coalition government, having secured a clear majority in his previous three terms as prime minister. Their party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), controls only 80 seats in the 264-seat Parliament, but has been promised the support of six other parties to secure a majority.

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the second largest party, supported the choice but did not commit to joining the government, indicating it would support a minority government from the outside.

Officials from the PML-N and PPP said they had formed internal committees to discuss modalities for forming the government and that the agenda included getting the PPP to join the administration and occupy positions. ministerial positions.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed the vote was rigged and vowed to legally challenge some of the results. The interim government and the electoral commission have rejected these accusations.

Analysts had hoped the elections would provide a solution to the crisis facing Pakistan, but the split verdict, with many independents at odds with the influential military, could only mean more instability.

Pakistan recorded a turnout of 47.6 percent in the February 8 elections, which was lower than in 2018, when 52.1 percent of voters cast ballots.

As many as 60.6 million voters exercised their right to vote in Pakistan's 12th general elections, according to a report, showing that nearly 5.8 million more people voted in the elections compared to 2018, where 54.8 million voted.

Published by:

Vani Mehrotra

Published on:

February 15, 2024

