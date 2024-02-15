After fighting aid to Ukraine, Trump says Biden will give Ukraine to Putin





For many months, President Biden has mobilized world leaders to provide more military aid to Ukraine and pressured Congress to pass a multibillion-dollar aid package to help the country to repel Russian aggression. Former President Donald J. Trump undermined that effort, pressuring Republicans to thwart it.

But on Wednesday, Mr. Trump attempted to flip the script, suggesting that he would do more to protect Ukraine than Mr. Biden, who he said would effectively hand over Ukraine as a gift to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.

Speaking at a campaign event in North Charleston, South Carolina, Mr. Trump said that under Biden's presidency, Mr. Putin would get everything he wants, including Ukraine. It's a gift. He has a gift.

Then Mr. Trump, who often positively invokes Mr. Putin as an authoritarian strongman and who acknowledged in his speech that they got along, doubled down, saying that Mr. Biden was going to give Ukraine to Mr. Poutine.

Mr. Biden has repeatedly pledged to help Ukraine defend itself for as long as it takes, promising that our commitment to Ukraine will not waver. Mr. Trump, by contrast, has previously said he would consider letting Russia seize parts of Ukraine as part of a negotiated deal to end the war.

The day before, the Senate, in a bipartisan vote, approved an additional $60.1 billion in aid to kyiv to help it fight the Russian invasion, as part of a foreign aid package debated at length for Ukraine and Israel.

After the Senate vote, Mr. Biden accused Mr. Trump of kowtowing to Russia. Mr. Biden has previously argued that aid to Ukraine is necessary to prevent Mr. Putin from gaining ground in the war, and that a failure to provide aid could ultimately encourage Mr. Putin to attack allies of NATO, which could draw the United States into direct action. conflict with Russia.

But the effort faces significant resistance from Republicans in the House, many of whom have been encouraged by Mr. Trump's America-first views on foreign policy and his criticism of the legislation during The electoral campaign.

Earlier this week, on social media, Mr. Trump said it was stupid for the United States to offer foreign aid to countries instead of loans. And he has repeatedly criticized U.S. involvement in the war in Ukraine, arguing that Europeans who worry about Russian aggression should spend more to fight it.

Mr. Trump often asserts that simply having been president, had he won in 2020, would have been enough to keep Russia at bay. In his campaign speeches, he regularly promises that he will resolve the war quickly if elected, and he has often stated that he could resolve the conflict within 24 hours.

But European leaders and security experts have expressed concerns that a second Trump presidency could embolden Russia, particularly given Mr. Trump's frequent threats to withdraw the United States from NATO.

Further fueling their fears, Mr. Trump on Saturday raised the possibility that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants against NATO members who do not spend enough money on their own defense. His comments sparked a storm of criticism from Mr. Biden and Nikki Haley, his only major rival in the Republican primary.

After days of headlines, Mr. Trump did not repeat that assertion on Wednesday. But he walked back his more frequent assertion that he told NATO members that the United States would not defend them if he deemed their spending insufficient.

NATO has a non-binding target for its member countries to devote 2% of their gross domestic product to their armed forces. Last year, only 11 of NATO's 31 members reached this level. Mr. Trump said Wednesday that he thought the goal should be doubled to 4 percent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/14/us/politics/trump-ukraine-biden.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos