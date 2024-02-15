Politics
Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI's prime ministerial candidate – Pakistan
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced party general secretary Omar Ayub as its candidate for the post of prime minister.
Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, speaking to media, said PTI founder Imran Khan had nominated Ayub for the post, adding that the former prime minister would also give a date later in the day for a nationwide protest campaign against allegations of voter fraud.
Qaiser added that during his meeting with Imran inside Adiala jail today, he was given the task of engaging with all political parties.
Last week, Ayub had asked all winning candidates to remain loyal to Imran Khan, warning that he would impose discipline within the party under all circumstances.
Earlier this week, Imran appointed PTI chief Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nominated Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister.
Party chief Nawaz Sharif has appointed his daughter Maryam Nawaz as the chief minister of Punjab.
