Donald Trump expected to appear at hearing in hush money case





By Kayla EpsteinBBC News, New York

Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump, flanked by his lawyers, during his arraignment in April 2023 in the financial silence affair

Donald Trump is expected to attend a key hearing in his hush money criminal case on Thursday.

Judge Juan Merchan is expected to set the schedule for the trial, which is currently scheduled to begin March 25 in Manhattan.

Mr. Trump faces 34 criminal charges for falsifying business records in an alleged attempt to conceal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

He pleaded not guilty at a historic arraignment last April.

“President Trump will be in court in New York on Thursday,” said attorney Steve Sadow.

Although it is a procedural hearing, it provides an opportunity for Mr. Trump's lawyers to make a last-minute attempt to have the case dismissed or delayed before it goes to trial.

New York State Judge Merchan will likely hear their arguments Thursday. He has not yet given any indication that he intends to dismiss or delay the trial.

Mr. Trump's recent court appearances in two civil cases in New York were marked by dramatic confrontations with judges and the former president leveled accusations of political persecution from the witness stand.

However, Mr. Trump only appeared in person once in the hush-hush affair, for his impeachment. During this hearing, he only uttered a few words, including “not guilty”.

Instead, he attacked the judge and prosecutor outside the courtroom, in speeches and on social media. After his impeachment, Mr. Trump called Judge Merchan a “Trump-hating judge” during a prime-time speech.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the first criminal indictment against a former president when he unsealed 34 criminal charges against Mr. Trump last March.

Stormy Daniels says she and Mr. Trump had sex at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. She also says that a decade later, her personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 (103 500) to remain silent about the alleged meeting during Mr. Trump's presidential campaign.

Prosecutors allege that Mr. Trump asked Mr. Cohen to make the payments, then fraudulently recorded the transactions on his company's books as legal fees, when in fact he was reimbursing Mr. Cohen for the secret payments.

Generally, falsifying business documents is a crime.

Mr. Bragg justified the felony charges by claiming that Mr. Trump intended to defraud in order to cover up a second crime. He has not fully revealed his theory about the second crime, but indicated last year that his office was considering a handful of options.

Mr. Bragg said Mr. Trump falsified business records to “cover up crimes that hid information harmful to voters during the 2016 presidential election.”

Kena Betancur/Getty ImagesManhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs outlines the charges against Trump following the former president's indictment last April.

For months, it was unclear whether this trial would proceed as planned, as Mr. Trump had racked up three additional criminal charges and faced several civil trials.

The four criminal cases against Mr. Trump are gradually moving toward trial on parallel tracks — and while Mr. Trump is actively campaigning for the presidency.

Perhaps the most significant case, a federal lawsuit against his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, was originally scheduled for early March and could have pushed the case silent.

But that case has been put on hold as Mr. Trump’s lawyers try to argue that as a former president he is immune from prosecution. A federal appeals court ruled against them, and it remains to be seen whether the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on the case.

Still, the former president's legal calendar remains busy, with several of his most important cases converging this week.

Mr. Trump's lawyers will also appear in Atlanta on Thursday to ask that the prosecutor handling his Georgia election interference case be fired over allegations of misconduct.

Another New York judge could rule Friday in a civil fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James that could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and seriously impact her business real estate in New York. .

