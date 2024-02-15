Prabowo Subianto claims victory in Indonesian presidential election | Election news

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has declared victory in the presidential election after unofficial tallies showed him with a significant lead over his rivals.

The 72-year-old former special forces commander, who ran unsuccessfully for president twice, received about 58 percent of the vote, according to four pollsters, based on a quick count of ballots. at polling stations across the country. The number of ballots counted varied between 86 and 95 percent as of 2:00 p.m. GMT on Wednesday.

His rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo are at the back of the pack with around 25 percent and 17 percent respectively, according to the independent survey institutes that carried out the count, which provided an accurate picture of the results of the previous presidential elections held in the country since the start of direct voting for the candidate. president in 2004.

A preliminary count by the election commission was much slower and showed Prabowo received 57.7 percent of the vote, with about 6 percent of ballots cast.

Prabowo addressed jubilant supporters at a Jakarta stadium and said he was grateful for the quick results.

Dressed in matching pale blue checked shirts, he was accompanied by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

We must not be arrogant, we must not be proud, we must not be euphoric, we must still be humble, this victory must be a victory for all the Indonesian people, he said in a broadcast speech on national television.

Neither Anies nor Ganjar gave in and urged the public to wait for the official result, expected on March 20 at the latest.

We must respect the people's decision, Anies told reporters at his campaign headquarters after Prabowo claimed victory.

Ganjars' campaign team said it was investigating reports of election violations, calling them structural, systematic and massive fraud, without providing evidence to support the claim.

To win in a single round, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the votes cast and at least 20 percent of the votes cast in half of the country's provinces. If no candidate obtains a majority, a second round between the first two will take place in June.

Jokowi effect

Prabowo led the poll, thanks to the apparent support of Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

Gibran, the 36-year-old mayor of Solo, was named Prabowo's running mate after a controversial court ruling on age limits in which Widodos' brother-in-law was one of the judges.

During the election campaign, Prabowo and Gibran pledged to continue the policies of Jokowi, who maintained an approval rating of around 80 percent but who, under the constitution, could not run again.

They will inherit an economy that grew by just over 5% last year and a series of ambitious infrastructure projects, including moving the capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo.

Widodo was the first Indonesian president to emerge from the political and military elite since the collapse of Soeharto's harsh regime 25 years ago, and he has been accused of trying to build a political dynasty.

There were protests condemning Jokowi's alleged interference in the run-up to the vote.

The victory marks the final act of Jokowi's political transformation: from humble political outsider and aspiring reformer to shrewd political operator who presided over years of democratic backsliding and the founder of a new political dynasty accused of tilting the balance in Wednesday's elections, Andreyka. Natalegawa, a research associate in the Southeast Asia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, wrote in an analysis of the election. Even though Jokowi will leave office in October, it is abundantly clear that he will remain a central figure in Indonesian politics for years to come.

Prabowo's apparent success also marks a milestone in the political evolution of Prabowo, a former Kopassus special forces commander who was once Soeharto's son-in-law.

Prabowo was dishonorably discharged in 1998 after claiming the group kidnapped and tortured Soeharto's political opponents as his regime collapsed. Of the 22 activists kidnapped that year, 13 remain missing, and although Prabowo was never tried, several of his men were tried and convicted.

He has also been accused of human rights abuses in East Timor, which gained independence from Indonesia amid the collapse of the Soeharto regime, and in the troubled eastern region of Indonesian Papua.

Ian Wilson, a senior lecturer in politics at the Indo-Pacific Research Center at Murdoch University in Australia, told Al Jazeera that the former commander had changed his approach in this election.

He has targeted a younger demographic by remaking his image through cartoon characters, such as a cuddly uncle, casting a sort of doubt on his human rights record, which for a younger generation is largely ancient history , did he declare.