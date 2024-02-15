Erdoan accuses US of obstructing peace in Gaza, welcomes ties

Speaking to reporters while returning from Egypt, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said the peace process in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict had not borne fruit due to the negative approach of the United States . The president nevertheless welcomed the improvement in relations with the United States, highlighting a “positive dynamic”.

Erdoan said attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 reflect Israel's “habitual lack of conscience” and stressed that the security of the region's population “cannot be compromised.”

“The world cannot ignore that the solution lies in an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders,” declared the Turkish president. “Is forcing civilians into a so-called safe area before bombing it consistent with humanitarian values, the laws of war, international law and human rights? “” he questioned.

Trkiye advocates a two-state solution and is engaged in diplomatic efforts to end Israeli aggression that has cost thousands of lives in the Gaza Strip. Erdoan said the position of Trkiye, his “friends” and other countries at the UN General Assembly has further isolated Israel, but the bloodshed continues.

“Israel continues its cruel attacks,” he stressed.

Erdoan reiterated his criticism of Western countries' stance on the issue, which involves either openly supporting Israel or ignoring its siege of Gaza. The president acknowledged, however, that: “Some officials from some Western countries have finally started to express what we have been expressing since the beginning (of the conflict). We see how some countries, which sided with Israel at the beginning, regret it now.”

“Calls for peace unfortunately remain in vain due to the negative approach of the United States,” he said. The United States is Israel's main supporter, although Washington and Tel Aviv have recently sparred over the latter's approach to the conflict.

“The United States sent high-ranking officials to the region, supposedly to resolve the problem, but they did not get results,” Erdoan added. He was referring to the intense diplomatic efforts of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who visited the region, from Tel Aviv to Ramallah and countries in the region.

“We will nevertheless work to ensure a ceasefire and peace because there is no other way,” the Turkish president said.

The situation in Gaza was the main topic of Erdoan's discussions in Egypt. Egypt is a major player in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and hosted talks with Hamas on the day of Erdoan's visit to Cairo. It is also the only country with a safe border crossing for Gazans and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Erdoan said there were positive developments in the flow of humanitarian aid and that he had discussed these issues with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. “They told us that they would put pressure on Israel on this issue. Our foreign minister is also in talks (to ensure the delivery of aid). We will continue discussions with Mr. El-Sissi and the secretary U.N. General Antonio Guterres. U.S. officials say they will. “The number of aid trucks arriving in Gaza has increased to 250, but that's not enough. This number should reach 500 or 600 and only then we can talk about a solution to this problem,” he said.

Erdoan said he also discussed with El-Sisi the Israeli attacks in Rafah and reiterated Trkiye's opposition to the violation of the security of people there.

Although he criticized the US stance on Israel, Erdoan said the two countries had more on which they agreed, citing “positive developments” following Trkiye's approval of the Sweden's membership in NATO and subsequent steps taken by the United States to approve the F-16. jet sale in Trkiye.

“The atmosphere is positive in the US Congress and Senate. We do not have a negative process with the United States. In fact, we see positive dynamics,” he said.

Turkish-Egyptian ties

Erdoan, who visited Egypt for the first time in more than a decade, said el-Sissi would likely visit Trkiye in April or May. “Trkiye and Egypt are two important countries in the region. We met (with el-Sissi) during the World Cup thanks to the Emir of Qatar and started a normalization process. My visit was the result of Mr. el-Sissi's persistent invitation. In exchange, I proposed to hold a meeting of the high-level strategic committee and they accepted. Our foreign ministers will continue the negotiations,” he said.

The president highlighted the cultural and historical ties with Egypt and the fact that the two countries also shared “the same sea, which has gained importance in the global equation.”

“Foreign policy is based on mutual interests. The synchronized measures of the two countries are undoubtedly in the interests of both countries. The new era of our relations is built on a solid foundation. We have critical challenges ahead and the Global challenges are unpredictable. Thus, we “We must be together to maintain peace in our region and in the world. We have areas of cooperation that will develop both countries, and we will take the necessary steps to achieve this.”

The PKK and Iraq

Erdoan also answered journalists' questions about his meeting with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, in Dubai, before his departure for Egypt, and about the recent visits of the Turkish Foreign Minister, of the director of the intelligence agency and the Minister of Defense in Iraq, as part of the fight against terrorism. the PKK, whose leaders are hiding in the mountainous northern part of Trkiye's southeastern neighbor.

The president said Trkiye had been friendly toward countries with positive approaches and that visits by Turkish officials had “softened the mood” after “negative developments in Iraq,” referring to PKK attacks that killed more than a dozen soldiers in northern Iraq.

“We are seeing good developments in terms of measures taken by the central administration in Baghdad and northern Iraq,” he said. Trkiye has repeatedly called on Baghdad to recognize the PKK as a terrorist group and criticized the PKK's establishment in the KRG-led city of Sulaymaniyah.

“We are ready to take joint measures with our neighbors as long as they do not tolerate the establishment of 'terrorism' on our border,” he said.

He affirmed Trkiye's respect for the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, in which the PKK is also active, in response to statements by officials from two countries that Trkiye's cross-border operations undermined sovereignty .

The president criticized Sulaymaniyah for still harboring PKK members despite their repeated warnings to the city administration and during his meeting with Barzani, he reiterated this warning. “This cannot be tolerated. We have taken measures and will take further measures. We can tolerate certain things but we cannot tolerate the violation of our national security,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Responding to a question about his comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks in an interview with Tucker Carlson that then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson caused the collapse of the Ukraine peace deal and Trkiye's role in peace talks, Erdoan praised Putin for his “sincerity.”

“We took sincere steps on this. Our ministers held talks with the Russian side. We focused on achieving results, but somehow peace did not could be achieved. But we will not give up. Before Johnson abandoned the peace talks, we worked together to achieve an outcome. Peace. Recently (UK Foreign Secretary) David Cameron visited us and we discussed this issue. If Mr. Putin or the Russian ministers directly exchange views with us, we will continue this process. It was Trkiye who achieved concrete results in the service of peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, from prisoner exchanges to the grain corridor. We have held a meeting of the two sides in Trkiye several times. We can do this again and open the door to peace with solution-based management of the process. We continue this in our talks with Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelenskyy. Since the beginning of the conflict, we have affirmed that a just peace is better than war,” he said.