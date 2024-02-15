Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as PM candidate





Independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan won 92 seats in last week's elections, making them the largest group; but they cannot form a government alone, since they presented themselves as individuals and not as a party.

This announcement comes as Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) attempt to form a coalition government.

Who is Omar Ayub?

Omar Ayub belongs to the family of former President of Pakistan, Field Marshal Ayub Khan. Omar Ayub was born on January 26, 1970 and is the third generation of Field Marshal Ayub Khan's family.

He and his father Gohar Ayub Khan joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) a few months before the 2002 general elections. His father was also a member of the National Assembly and held various ministerial positions.

Omar made his debut in the country's National Assembly during the 2002 elections and later served in Shaukat Aziz's cabinet as Minister of State for Finance.

He is credited with bringing major projects related to natural gas, power and road infrastructure worth billions to Haripur, Dawn News reported.

In February 2018, Omar Ayub joined the PTI, founded by former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who would later become Prime Minister of Pakistan. Over the years, Omar Ayub has also held several important positions in the PTI.

He managed to get re-elected to the National Assembly from Constituency NA-17 (Haripur) as a PTI candidate in the 2018 general elections. Subsequently, he was inducted into Imran Khan's federal cabinet and served various positions, including Minister of Economic Affairs, Minister of Energy and Minister of Oil.

Stage alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here to find out more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: February 15, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/imran-khan-pti-nominates-omar-ayub-as-prime-minister-candidate-11707988390115.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos