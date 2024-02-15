Will Donald Trump be tried in a criminal case in New York next month? A judge is expected to rule today





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump is expected to return to a New York court Thursday for a hearing that could decide whether the former president's first criminal trial begins in just 39 days.

The hearing to determine whether Trump's secret trial date of March 25 will be held in the same Manhattan courtroom where he pleaded not guilty last April to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the part of an alleged scheme to bury stories of extramarital affairs that occurred during this period. his 2016 presidential campaign.

It would be Trump's first visit to court in the New York criminal case since the landmark indictment made him the first ex-president charged with a crime. He has since also been indicted in Florida, Georgia and Washington, DC.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has taken steps in recent weeks to prepare for the trial. If it goes as planned, it would be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial.

Over the past year, Trump has lashed out at Merchan as a Trump-hating judge, asked him to step down from the case, and sought to move the case from state to federal court , in vain. Merchan acknowledged making several small donations to Democrats, including $15 to Trump's rival Joe Biden, but said he was confident in his ability to be fair and impartial.

Thursday's proceedings are part of a busy and overlapping legal effort for the Republican presidential front-runner, who has increasingly made his court appearance part of his political campaign.

The recent postponement of the March 4 trial date in Trump's election interference case in Washington, D.C. has removed a major obstacle to starting the trial in New York on time.

As the New York hearing begins, an Atlanta judge is expected to hear arguments Thursday on whether Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis should be disqualified from Trump's election interference case in Georgia because of her personal relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she appointed. hired for the case.

Trump is also awaiting a decision, possibly as soon as Friday, in a civil fraud case in New York that threatens to upend his real estate empire. If the judge rules against Trump, accused of inflating his wealth to defraud banks, insurers and others, he could face millions of dollars in penalties, among other sanctions.

In addition to clarifying the trial schedule, Merchan is also expected to rule on key issues before the trial, including a request from Trump's lawyers to dismiss the case, which they have denounced in court papers as a disorganized set of politically motivated accusations tainted with legal flaws.

Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles, accuse Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, of bringing the case to interfere with Trump's chances of taking back the White House. Braggs' predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., declined to pursue a case over the same allegations.

The charges carry a prison sentence of up to four years, although there is no guarantee that a conviction would result in prison time.

The case involves bribes paid to two women, porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, as well as to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story that Trump allegedly a child out of wedlock. Trump says he did not have any of the alleged sexual encounters.

Trump's lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 and arranged for the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid to pay McDougal $150,000 in a practice known as the name catch-and-kill.

The Trump Company then paid Cohen $420,000 and recorded the payments as legal fees, not reimbursements, prosecutors said. Bragg accused Trump last year of falsifying internal records kept by his company, the Trump Organization, to hide the true nature of the payments.

Trump's legal team has maintained that no crime was committed.

___

Follow Sisak at x.com/mikesisak

