What are India's electoral bonds, the secret donations fueling Modis' BJP? | Narendra Modi News

India's Supreme Court on Thursday banned electoral bonds, a mysterious source of election financing that has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for political parties, particularly the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The court announced its verdict on a pending motion calling for the bonds to be removed. The plan has faced intense scrutiny and the top court said in November that the bonds prioritized opacity and could be misused for money laundering.

The court's decision could fundamentally determine how India's next general election, between March and May, will take place; what role does unidentified money play in it; and who has the resources to dominate the political landscape.

Under the electoral bond scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modis government in 2018, these bonds have to be purchased from the State Bank of India (SBI) but can be given to parties anonymously.

Even though donors using electoral bonds are technically anonymous, SBI, as a public sector bank, effectively gives the ruling party undeclared access to its data, which is likely to deter large donors from using the electoral bonds to make donations to opposition parties, critics say.

Additionally, in 2017, India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), warned the Modi government that the bonds could be misused by shell companies to facilitate money laundering. In 2019, the Election Commission of India (ECI) called the system a retrograde measure when it comes to transparency of donations.

Since 2018, secret donors have given nearly Rs 16,000 crore (over $1.9 billion) to political parties through these bonds. Between 2018 and March 2022, the period analyzed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-governmental organization, 57% of donations via electoral bonds (around $600 million) went to the Modis BJP.

As India prepares to welcome more than 900 million voters to the polls to elect a new government between March and May, these funds have allowed the BJP to transform itself into a dominant electoral machine. From funding tens of thousands of WhatsApp groups promoting its agenda to paying for the bulk booking of private jets, electoral bonds have provided the BJP with a massive injection of resources, giving it a clear advantage over its rivals.

How do electoral bonds work and why are they criticized as undemocratic?

What are electoral bonds?

Electoral bonds (EB) are bearer instruments, like bank notes. They are sold in denominations of 1,000 rupees ($12), 10,000 rupees ($120), 100,000 rupees ($1,200), 1 million rupees ($12,000) and 10 million rupees ($120,000) . They can be purchased by individuals, groups or businesses and given to the person of their choice, who can then redeem them without interest after 15 days.

While parties are required to reveal the identities of all donors who donate more than 20,000 rupees ($240) in cash, the names of those who donate through EBs must never be revealed, regardless of the amount of the sum.

Since their introduction, EBs have become the primary method of political financing. 56 percent of all funding in Indian politics comes from EBs, according to an ADR report. The ability to donate money anonymously has made them extremely popular, but they are also shrouded in secrecy, which many view as undemocratic and could serve as a cover for corruption.

In adopting the new law allowing this type of financing, the Modi government also removed a number of requirements intended to improve the transparency of political financing: a previous law capping corporate donations was abolished, companies were no longer required to disclose their donations. in their declarations, and foreign companies, hitherto prohibited from financing Indian parties, could now do so through their Indian subsidiaries.

The EB legalizes behind-the-scenes lobbying and unlimited anonymous donations, said ADR chief Major General Anil Verma (retd). The secrecy around the identities of donors, Verma said, was problematic. These could be large corporations or actors who funnel illicit money through shell companies where we don't know who is giving. It has become what many call legalized and institutionalized corruption.

How do EBs benefit the BJP?

The BJP is the biggest beneficiary of EB donations. ICE data to show that 57% of total donations between 2018 and March 2022 via EBs went to the BJP, amounting to 52.71 billion rupees (approximately $635 million). For comparison, the second-largest party, the Indian National Congress, received 9.52 billion rupees (about $115 million).

The EB rules state that only the SBI can sell these bonds. According to many, this ultimately gives the government of the day unlimited power.

Since the bond is issued by a public sector bank, an unscrupulous government could know the list of donors and beneficiaries, wrote economist and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan in an article for the Times of India. last year. Given the carrots and sticks available to the government, few individuals or companies would risk donating large sums to the opposition through these bonds, Rajan added.

The EBs also contributed to the electoral dominance of the BJP. You might call them electoral bonds, but the rules don't say the money must be used only for elections, said retired Indian Navy Commodore Lokesh Batra, who led a campaign calling for greater transparency in electoral financing. So whoever earns the most money can use that money to buy media space and boost advertising. Once you have the money, you can use it anywhere, he added.

Critics say the mismatch between the funds received by the BJP and those of its closest rival, the Congress, illustrates the uneven playing field created by the EBs. For example, in May 2023, the Congress and the BJP faced off in the legislative elections in the southern state of Karnataka. Affidavits filed by both parties with the ECI show that the BJP spent 1.97 billion rupees ($24 million), compared to 1.36 billion rupees ($16 million) for the Congress.

The Modi government also holds the power to time the sales of these bonds. While EB rules technically allow the sale of bonds only during the first 10 days of each new quarter in January, April, July and October, the government broke its rules and allowed donors to purchase these bonds on the eve of two crucial elections in May and November. 2018. This is part of the case currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Otherwise, why have EBs been criticized?

Critics say that by allowing anonymous, uncapped donations from any source, EBs open the door to legalized corruption, allowing corporate donors to effectively sponsor the ruling party and influence government decisions.

Donors obviously view these anonymous donations as an investment, said Verma, ADR.

He added that the introduction of the boards also raised doubts about whether the elections were truly free and fair. Electoral ties have corroded the concept of equality in electoral politics. Most donations go to the ruling party, regardless of who is in power, he said.

Since the day it was introduced, it appears the government's priority has been to keep the identities of donors and parties secret, Batra said.

Who is challenging EBs before the Supreme Court?

In 2017 and again in 2018, two NGOs ADR and Common Cause along with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) filed two separate petitions in the Supreme Court, urging it to end the EB system.

Now, six years later, the court has finally issued its decision in these cases, months after announcing it would conclude hearings on motions challenging the bail system in November 2023.

He said at the time that the EB system had serious flaws, created an information black hole and should be scrapped because it emphasizes opacity.

This did not prevent widespread sales of these bonds. The latest installment of EB was sold from January 2 to 11 at 29 locations across the country. This money will likely make up the bulk of funding for parties' political campaigns in the run-up to this year's general election.