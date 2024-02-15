Who is Prabowo Subianto, the former general who will be the next president of Indonesia?





A wealthy ex-general with ties to both Indonesia's popular outgoing president and his dictatorial past appears poised to be its next leader. He has vowed to continue the outgoing president's widely popular policies, but his human rights record worries activists and some analysts about the future of Indonesia's democracy.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has presented himself as the heir to the popular President Joko Widodo, pledging to continue the modernization agenda that has brought rapid growth and placed Indonesia among the middle-income countries. We should not be arrogant. We should not be proud,” Subianto said in a speech broadcast on national television from a sports stadium on election night. This victory must be a victory for all the Indonesian people.

But Subianto will enter office with unresolved questions about the costs of rapid growth to the environment and traditional communities, as well as his own links to torture, disappearances and other human rights abuses over the of the final years of the brutal Suharto dictatorship, which he led. a lieutenant general. Aside from promising continuity, Subianto has presented few concrete plans, leaving observers uncertain about what his election will mean for the country's growth and its still-mature democracy. A former rival of Widodo who lost two presidential elections to him, Subianto embraced the popular leader to present himself as his heir, even choosing Widodo's son as his running mate, a choice that ran up against constitutional age limits and worried activists about an emerging political conflict. dynasty in a 25-year-old democracy. Subianto's victory is not yet official. His two rivals have yet to concede a goal and official results could take up to a month to tabulate, but unofficial tallies show he won more than 55% of the vote in a three-way race. These tallies, conducted by polling companies and based on millions of ballots collected across the country, have proven accurate in previous elections. Subianto was born in 1951 into one of Indonesia's most powerful families, the third of four children. His father, Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, was an influential politician and minister under Presidents Sukarno and Suharto. Subianto's father first worked for Sukarno, the leader of Indonesia's quest for independence from the Dutch, as well as the first president. But Djojohadikusumo then turned against the leader and was forced into exile. Subianto spent most of his childhood abroad and speaks French, German, English and Dutch. The family returned to Indonesia after General Suharto came to power in 1967 following a failed left-wing coup. Suharto brutally dealt with dissidents and was accused of stealing billions of dollars in public funds for himself, his family and those close to him. Suharto rejected these allegations even after leaving office in 1998. Subianto enrolled in the Indonesian Military Academy in 1970, graduated in 1974, and served in the military for nearly three decades. In 1976, Subianto joined the Indonesian National Army's special force, called Kopassus, and was the commander of a group that operated in what is now East Timor. Human rights groups have claimed that Subianto was involved in a series of human rights violations in Timor-Leste. in the 1980s and 1990s, when Indonesia occupied this now independent country. Subianto has denied the allegations. Subianto and other Kopassus members have been banned from traveling to the United States for years due to the alleged human rights violations they committed against the people of Timor-Leste. This ban lasted until 2020, when it was effectively lifted so he could travel to the United States as Indonesia's defense minister. In 1983, he married Suharto's daughter, Siti Hediati Hariyadi. Further allegations of human rights violations led Subianto to leave the army. He was dishonorably released in 1998 after Kopassus soldiers kidnapped and tortured political opponents of Suharto, his father-in-law at the time. Of the 22 activists kidnapped that year, 13 are still missing. Several of his men were tried and convicted, but Subianto was never tried. He never commented on these accusations, but went into voluntary exile in Jordan in 1998. A number of former democracy activists joined his campaign. Budiman Sudjatmiko, a politician who campaigned for democracy in 1998, said reconciliation was necessary to move forward. Sudjatmiko left the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party to join Subianto's campaign team. Sudjatmiko said international attention to Subianto's human rights record was exaggerated. “Developed countries do not like leaders of developing countries who are courageous, firm and strategic,” he said. Subianto returned from Jordan in 2008 and helped found the Gerinda Party. He ran for president twice, losing to Widodo each time. He initially refused to acknowledge the results, but accepted Widodos' offer of the post of defense minister in 2019, in an effort for unity. In the last elections, Subianto respected the democratic process. He pledged to continue the economic development plans of Widodos, who capitalized on Indonesia's abundant reserves of nickel, coal, oil and gas and led Southeast Asia's largest economy through a decade of rapid growth and modernization. which significantly expanded the country's road and rail networks. This includes the $30 billion project to build a new capital called Nusantara. A report from an NGO coalition claims that the Subiantos family would benefit from the Nusantata project, thanks to the land and mining interests they hold in East Kalimantan, the site of the new city. A family member denied the report's allegations. Subianto and his family also have business ties to Indonesia's palm oil, coal and gas, mining, agriculture and fishing industries. Subianto bristles at international criticism on human rights and other issues, but he is expected to do so. maintain the country's pragmatic approach to power politics. Under Widodo, Indonesia has strengthened its defense ties with the United States while courting Chinese investment. Countries like us, countries as big as us, countries as rich as us, are always envied by other powers, Subianto said in his victory speech after the elections. So we must be united. United and harmonious. Former rivals have become tacit allies: Indonesian presidents generally do not support candidates, but Subianto chose Widodos' son, Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, as his vice-presidential running mate, and Widodo timidly favored Subianto. the candidate of his own former party. Raka did not reach the legal minimum age of 40, but was allowed to run under an exception created by the Constitutional Court then led by Widodos' brother-in-law, allowing current and former regional governors to present at 35 years old. Indonesian history dictates that a sitting president has a relative who won the presidential election, said Yoes Kenawas, a researcher at Atma Jaya Catholic University in Jakarta. It could be said that the Jokowi political dynasty was established at the highest level of the Indonesian government. Subianto also maintained close ties with radical Islamists, which he used to weaken his opponents. But for the 2024 elections, Subianto has projected a softer image that has resonated with Indonesia's substantial youth, including videos of him dancing on stage and ads showing anime-like digital renderings of him rollerblading in the streets of Jakarta. We will be the president, vice president and government of all the Indonesian people, Subianto said during his victory speech. I will lead, with Gibran, the protection and defense of all Indonesians, whatever their tribe, whatever their ethnic group, whatever their race, whatever their religion, whatever their social origin. It will be our responsibility to all the Indonesian people to safeguard their interests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/who-is-prabowo-subianto-former-general-indonesia-next-president-9163392/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos