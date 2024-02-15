Judge denies Trump's motion to dismiss 'hush money' case, says trial will continue March 25





A New York judge rejected former President Donald Trump's request to dismiss criminal charges related to a “hush money” payment and said his trial would proceed as scheduled on March 25, dealing a blow to efforts by Trump to delay what would be the first trial ever. former president in United States history.

Trump attends a preliminary hearing in the case, which focuses on the circumstances surrounding a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. A grand jury voted to indict Trump on March 30, 2023, charging him with 34 counts of charge of falsifying business records. . Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty. He has repeatedly accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of pursuing the case for political purposes.

Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump's motion to dismiss the charges early in the hearing. “At this point I can inform you that we are proceeding with jury selection on March 25,” he told the court. He later said he expected the trial to last about six weeks.

Trump's lawyers immediately protested the judge's decision to proceed with trial, saying they expected to be able to discuss the hearing's schedule. Todd Blanche, a senior member of Trump's legal team, said the ruling was a “grave injustice” and highlighted the former president's various other legal problems.

“We have been faced with compressed and accelerated timetables in each of these trials,” Blanche told the judge. “We – that is, myself, the company and President Trump – have been put in an impossible position.”

Merchan set a pretrial date for March 25 during a hearing last May, but there have been no further public proceedings in the case since then, and Trump's lawyers have sought to have the charges dropped.

Speaking outside the courtroom Thursday morning, Trump said the case represented “a double standard” and “election interference.”

“There was no crime here. It's just a way to harm me in the elections because I am well ahead,” he declared in front of the cameras. “They want to rush this because they desperately want to get it before the election. … They wouldn't have brought this – no way – if I didn't run for president and do well.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, February 15, 2024. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Trump is accused of participating in a scheme to falsify records to hide a series of payments to his former “fixer” and lawyer Michael Cohen. The payments, prosecutors say, were reimbursements for a secret payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She claimed to have had an affair with Trump and agreed to remain silent in exchange for $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election.

Trump's lawyers have denied that the payments to Cohen were part of a cover-up, saying Trump was reimbursing the former lawyer for his legal fees.

The former president's legal troubles have only deepened in the months since the last hearing in the case, and his calendar has filled up with court dates. He was charged in three other criminal proceedings: federal cases in Washington, D.C. and Florida, and a state case in Georgia.

Trump chose to attend the hearing in New York instead of one also scheduled for Thursday in Georgia, where a judge will hear evidence related to allegations that District Attorney Fani Willis and the special prosecutor in the case, Nathan Wade, improperly used public funds while pursuing a romantic relationship. . Both confirmed their relationship but denied any financial conflicts. The Georgia case involves accusations that Trump and others conspired to try to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

The federal case in Washington, which revolves around Trump's attempts to overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, was originally scheduled for March 4, but that date is now on hold as Trump appeals 'a request for presidential immunity rejected before the Supreme Court.

Trump investigates more Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-hush-money-case-new-york-trial-hearing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos