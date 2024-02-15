Judge sets March date for Trump's secret trial against Stormy Daniels | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's secret criminal case in Manhattan state court, involving adult film star Stormy Daniels and playboy model Karen McDougal, goes to trial on March 25.

The judge in the Trump case, Juan Merchan, announced his decision moments after the ex-president appeared in his courtroom on the 15th floor of 100 Center Street at 9:30 a.m. for a hearing in the case.

Trump, who wore a red tie and dark suit as usual, looked tired.

Merchan got straight to the point when the proceedings began, saying he had issued a written ruling on Trump's attempt to dismiss the case.

The defendants' motions to dismiss were denied, Merchan said, before adding: We are proceeding with jury selection on March 25.

The trial date means the Manhattan case will be the first of four criminal cases against Trump to go before a jury.

As the trial date opened and shut for Merchan, Trump's team fought his scheduling decision, saying it violated Trump's rights. Trump lawyer Todd Blanche discussed the ex-president's classified documents case in Florida, which is expected to begin in May.

Trump could not prepare for this trial, Blanche argued, if he were present for the Manhattan case.

This is, in our view, a violation of the Constitution, Judge Blanche said of Trump's failure to prepare his defense in the other case, later saying: This is truly an impossible position for anyone to be in.

Politics also factored into Blanche's unsuccessful attempt to delay the trial.

As the court knows, we are in the middle of primary season, Blanche said.

He explained that there are two key periods in any election, including that of the President of the United States. One is primary season and the other is general election season; he noted that there would be 27 primaries in March.

It's totally election interference to say, you're going to sit in this courtroom in Manhattan when there's no reason for that, Blanche said. And his rights?

Despite his legal problems which extend on several fronts outside of this New York case, Trump is the big favorite to obtain the Republican nomination for president and face Joe Biden in the race for the White House in 2024. In the Most polls have Trump tied or ahead of Biden, including in key states.

In April, Trump was indicted on 34 counts related to the alleged falsification of business records as part of an alleged scheme to conceal extramarital affairs. That plot, in turn, aimed to influence the 2016 election, prosecutors said.

Trump's indictment marked the first time in U.S. history that a former president was charged with a crime. He pleaded not guilty.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office accused Trump of trying to influence the presidential race by identifying and purchasing negative information about him in order to suppress its publication and benefit the defendants' electoral prospects.

Prosecutors say Trump transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen in an effort to bury stories of marital infidelity, then listed those expenses as legal fees in business filings.

The indictment focuses on payments made to Daniels and McDougal, and also implicates a Trump Tower doorman who said he had information that Trump fathered a child out of wedlock. Trump has denied the liaisons.

Prosecutors said Cohen paid $130,000 to Daniels and coordinated with the publisher of the National Enquirer to give $150,000 to McDougal to delete their accounts. In turn, Trump's namesake company allegedly reimbursed Cohen $420,000 in several installments.

The charge against Trump, for falsifying business records, is a class E felony, punishable by up to four years in prison. The case of silence is a state prosecution case, not a federal one, so Trump would not be able to pardon himself if he wins the presidency in 2024.

In August, Georgia state prosecutors charged Trump and 18 others with plotting to illegally overturn Joe Biden's narrow victory. Also in August, Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

In June, Smith accused Trump of illegally retaining classified documents that he allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office. The following month, Trump was charged with an alleged plot to have an employee clean up surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago.

Whether or not Merchan sets a trial date, Trump's legal troubles in New York could intensify even more this week. The New York Times reported that the judge overseeing Trump's civil business fraud case could make a ruling on financial sanctions this Friday.

The state attorney general's office is asking Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million. Prosecutors also asked Engoron to permanently ban Trump from participating in the state's real estate industry or serving as an officer or director of New York companies.

Trump suffered a financial blow on Jan. 26 when a civil jury in Manhattan federal court awarded writer E Jean Carroll an $83.3 million verdict in her second defamation trial against him. Carroll previously won $5 million in a sexual abuse and defamation case against Trump after a jury determined he assaulted her in early 1996 and tarnished her reputation with his denials.

