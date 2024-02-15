Prabowo on track to succeed Jokowi – Politics





Prabowo Subianto consolidated a seemingly unassailable lead in his bid to become Indonesia's eighth president on Wednesday, after the results of a quick count gave the defense minister a single-lap victory in a three-horse race marred by allegations of state interference. Voters in the world's third-largest democracy favored continuity over change, after a decade of rapid development engineered by outgoing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. A former army general often implicated in human rights abuses, Prabowo was heavily favored to win ahead of the vote, with polls putting him ahead of the field with the support of a major electoral alliance. Prabowo, who ran for president several times but never won, declared victory Wednesday night after spending about 10 minutes thanking each of his key supporters in his grand alliance, dubbed the “Indonesian Forward Coalition.” “This victory must be a victory for all the Indonesian people,” Prabowo said in his victory speech to a rally of supporters and activists in Istora Senayan, Jakarta. He quickly added that his political alliance would welcome other parties into the camp of the next government. The 72-year-old Gerindra Party president called on his supporters to wait for the official results to be released, amid an explosion of celebratory chants that filled the arena. He said he was convinced that the electoral process had gone well. Each Wednesday Stay informed with the latest news and developments regarding Indonesia's highly anticipated 2024 general elections. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters Tens of millions of Indonesians voted in the Valentine's Day vote to elect not only a president and vice president, but also lawmakers at the national and regional levels, making it one of the country's most successful elections. one of the most important and complex days in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2024/02/15/prabowo-wins.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos