Children still not protected from online dangers





The Internet Safety Act would aim to protect children from inappropriate content like pornography. The police recently released data showing that more than half of child sexual abuse offenses in 2022 were committed by other children. They say the rise is fueled by access to violent pornography and smartphones. The national police's head of child abuse protection, Ian Critchley, said predominantly gender-based crimes committed by boys committing offenses against girls have been exacerbated by the accessibility of violent pornography. Another report watch that male adolescents use pornography predicted their sexual harassment perpetration two years later. Offline, it is illegal to allow anyone under 18 to view pornography, but websites are not yet policed. Research in 2020, more than half of children aged 1,113 had seen pornographic scenes online, often by accident. Children reported be upset or disturbed by violent or aggressive images that are degrading to women. Why don't we have a law yet? The story of online safety legislation began in 2017, under the leadership of Prime Minister Theresa May. Sponsored by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Digital Economy Act (DEA) was enacted in 2017 and Part 3 included measures to protect children from pornography. The obligation was to prevent access to persons under the age of 18, in particular by using age verification. But in May 2021, under Boris Johnson, new legislation, the Online Safety Bill, was actually passed. repealed Part 3 of the DEA 2017. Child protection measures transferred to the new online safety Actwhich finally received royal assent in October 2023. From 2017 to today, there have been no less than eight DCMS Secretaries of State. On average, they served barely a year. Although it is now a law, it is not yet fully enforceable. Ofcom consults on rigorous age verification systems, for example digital identity wallets. An Ofcom chart shows that final guidelines will not be issued to pornography service providers until 2025. Child safety must be paramount Pornography has very real consequences. In February 2023, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Commercial Sexual Exploitation published its inquiry into pornography. This concluded that the epidemic of male violence against women and girls can only be stopped if the government addresses the role that pornography plays in fueling sexual violence. He recommended that this be considered commercial sexual exploitation. Last month, the government launched a goodbye on the impact on sexual relations and violence against women. People can submit their views to help shape the rules of the industry. (Deadline March 7.) With the best of intentions, parents cannot completely control their children's Internet use. We need laws that prevent children from witnessing violent, often criminal, acts. Ian Critchley welcomes the Online Safety Act as a very important way of improving the safety of young people. The adoption of these laws proved slow and laborious. The delays likely led to hundreds of thousands of children witnessing degrading and sexualized images, or being victimized by others who were. During pandemic lockdowns, many young people had increased access to the internet and saw sexual violence on their screens. Taking this long to resolve this issue will have tragic consequences. CLICK ON HERE TO SUPPORT THE BYLINES NETWORK CROWDFUNDER!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eastangliabylines.co.uk/children-still-not-protected-from-online-harm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos