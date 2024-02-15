Politics
Turkish President Erdogan makes rare visit to Cairo, ending decade of hostility: Peoples Dispatch
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cairo on February 14. Photo: Egyptian Presidency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a rare visit to Cairo, the Egyptian capital, on Wednesday February 14, marking the end of more than a decade of hostility between the two countries. Turkey and Egypt have declared their willingness to cooperate to jointly resolve conflicts in the region.
Erdogan arrived in Cairo after visiting the United Arab Emirates earlier in the day. This is the first visit by a Turkish head of state to Egypt since 2012.
Erdogan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The leaders spoke at a joint press conference in which they demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calm in the occupied West Bank and the resumption of the process to establish an independent Palestinian state along borders before 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital. AhramOnline reported.
Erdogan also warned Israel against any ground offensive in Rafah, where more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians currently live. He called it an attempt to depopulate Gaza and commit a massacre of the Palestinian people.
More than 28,600 Palestinians have been killed and more than 68,000 injured in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7. The majority of the population of the besieged territories have been forced to move to the narrow territory of Rafah, south of Gaza, by Israeli forces where they are sheltered. living in temporary shelters.
Israel has carried out airstrikes in the densely populated region, killing hundreds of people in recent days. It also plans to carry out a ground offensive despite protests from various countries and humanitarian groups, including the United Nations, which have warned of a major humanitarian catastrophe.
Egypt already has warned against such a move and even threatened to suspend the peace treaty signed with Israel in 1979. Egypt has called the Israeli war in Gaza an attempt to force the Palestinians to permanently leave the territory and fears that a ground offensive Rafah does not force them to leave the territory. to its territory.
Turkey and Egypt have expressed their willingness to continue cooperation to provide increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and rebuild the territory once the war ends.
Ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, the United States and Qatar, were taking place in Cairo. The talks ended without any results on Wednesday, according to Israeli media. According to Israel Timeswithout After consulting with members of his cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apparently vetoed further negotiations.
Concrete progress towards the normalization of relations
In July 2023, Egypt and Turkey improved their relations by appointing ambassadors for the first time since 2013.
Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Egypt in opposition to the military coup against President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013. Morsi was elected president in June 2012 in the country's first elections after the removal of Hosni Mubarak from office. came to power during a popular uprising in 2011.
Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is an ideological ally of the Muslim Brotherhood, with which Morsi was associated.
The Muslim Brotherhood was banned in Egypt as a terrorist organization following the coup led by El-Sissi.
The two countries have since been rivals on the regional political stage, clashing in Libya where they have supported rival factions in the country's war. Turkey supported the Government of National Accord based in the capital Tripoli against the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar and supported by Egypt.
On Wednesday, the two countries decided to strengthen their consultations to work towards early national elections in Libya and the unification of the country's armed forces.
They also have differences over Turkish oil exploration plans in the Eastern Mediterranean and the issue of maritime borders. On Wednesday, the two countries said they would cooperate in this matter to derive maximum mutual benefit from the region's natural resources.
The two countries signed several other agreements during Erdogan's visit, including attempts to increase bilateral trade from the current $10 billion a year to $15 billion and play a key role in mediation in the region to end many conflicts such as the war in Sudan and Somalia.
