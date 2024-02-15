Washington poses even more problems to China

House Select Committee on China Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) at a China Congress … [+] pro-democracy demonstration in front of the American capital. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty Images

China's leaders already face a long list of economic and financial problems. The American Congress is preparing two more. He is proposing a bill that would prevent the U.S. government from doing business with Chinese biotechnology companies. At the same time, the House of Representatives has taken steps to ensure much stricter enforcement of rules prohibiting the importation of any Chinese products with any connection to forced labor.

Both measures fall far short of the sweeping effect of President Joe Biden's ban on U.S. investment in Chinese technology and his ban on the sale of advanced semiconductors or semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China. China. They do not match the impact of this administration's decision to maintain the harsh tariffs that Trump first imposed on Chinese imports in 2018 and 2019. For already beleaguered China, however, these The latest measures are just a drop in the bucket on the proverbial camel's journey.

The biotechnology ban has bipartisan support in Congress. It will likely get President Biden's signature and become law. Its restrictions are expected to have only a slight impact on overall Chinese trade, but the measure targets a sector of the Chinese economy that is of particular interest to President Xi Jinping and his Forbidden City colleagues.

The broader issue of bans on goods linked to forced labor emanates from the U.S. House Select Committee on China. It also has bipartisan support and was endorsed by committee Chairman Mike Gallagher (R. Wis.) and committee ranking Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois. The committee demanded much stricter enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act of 2022. It aims to bring under the law goods of Chinese origin that are transshipped through third countries and close an existing loophole that currently exempts from customs control goods worth $800 or less sent directly to the United States. This seems trivial, but it concerns more than a billion packages per year.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Neither measure will affect Sino-US trade except at the margins. They nevertheless constitute a significant sign of Washington's growing hostility towards China. Their bipartisan nature is particularly significant, suggesting that the hostility is widespread, has broad legislative support, and is unlikely to change regardless of the results of the November election, either for president or congressman. Congress. Faced with Washington's already hostile attitude towards China, these two measures announce to Beijing in another way that, whatever the vote in November, we should not expect an interruption of rights strict customs measures on Chinese products put in place by Donald Trump. They also announce that whoever the next president is will likely retain some version of President Biden's executive orders banning U.S. investment in Chinese technology and sales of advanced computer chips to China as well as chipmaking equipment. . These measures further suggest that these orders and similar restrictions will surpass executive orders and become law.

Meanwhile, the Chinese economy cannot afford even marginal additional negative pressure. According to the Beijing national Bureau of Statistics, The country's exports, although up slightly in December, have been declining for most of the past 12 months. These latest measures only add to the significant pressures imposed by the slowdown in the U.S. economy, the near-recession in Europe, and efforts by these buyers in both countries and Japan to diversify supply chains in outside China. Although Beijing has often talked about reorienting China's economy away from its dependence on exports, this has not yet been done, making the economy as a whole very vulnerable to these foreign events.

The legacy of failed property development is even more serious than an export deficit. Because Beijing refused to act when problems first emerged in 2021, financial difficulties have piled up, including heavy debt overhang on local governments. The result is that Chinese finance can no longer support growth as easily as it once could. The collapse of the real estate sector has also led to a decline in home purchases and construction, once important supports for China's economy.

Nor can the Chinese consumer and Chinese companies compensate for the decline in real estate construction and exports. Bankruptcies of real estate developers have driven down property values, and the resulting loss of household net worth has dampened consumer spending. So too is the legacy of now-abandoned zero-Covid policies, which, by periodically shutting down economic activity, made households generally less secure about their incomes than they once were. These same policies and the Chinese Communist Party's hostility toward private companies have also prevented leaders from investing in expansion or hiring.

This new U.S. legislation on Chinese biotechnology and stricter rules on forced labor products won't bring down China's economy, but both measures add, albeit modestly, challenges to an economy already facing a long list of economic and financial problems. Beijing has a difficult task ahead to get China's finances back on track and restart its economy at an acceptable pace. These new developments make this task even more difficult.