PM Modi: PM Modi to visit Gujarat on February 22-24 | Ahmedabad News







The Prime Minister will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 22 and attend an event to mark the golden jubilee of the Amul Federation at the city's Narendra Modi Stadium.

He will then visit the Valinath temple in Tarabh, Mehsana, after which he will devote development works and address a gathering. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Navsari, where he will inaugurate the development works in South Gujarat and address a rally. . The Prime Minister will also visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project before leaving for Varanasi from Surat, sources said.

Government sources added that PM Modi will arrive in Jamnagar on the night of February 24. On February 25, he will visit the Beyt Dwaka temple and inaugurate the Signature Bridge, which connects Beyt Dwarka to the Gulf of Kutch. PM Modi will then visit Dwarkadhish Temple and also address a gathering in Dwarka.

Sources in the government said the Prime Minister would then visit AIIMS, Rajkot, after which he would inaugurate the development works at a reception organized at the racecourse. The Prime Minister will also address a gathering at the event, before leaving the Rajkot airport, sources added.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 22 and attend an event to mark the golden jubilee of the Amul Federation at the city's Narendra Modi Stadium.He will then visit the Valinath temple in Tarabh, Mehsana, after which he will devote development works and address a gathering. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Navsari, where he will inaugurate the development works in South Gujarat and address a rally. . The Prime Minister will also visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project before leaving for Varanasi from Surat, sources said.Government sources added that PM Modi will arrive in Jamnagar on the night of February 24. On February 25, he will visit the Beyt Dwaka temple and inaugurate the Signature Bridge, which connects Beyt Dwarka to the Gulf of Kutch. PM Modi will then visit Dwarkadhish Temple and also address a gathering in Dwarka.Sources in the government said the Prime Minister would then visit AIIMS, Rajkot, after which he would inaugurate the development works at a reception organized at the racecourse. The Prime Minister will also address a gathering at the event, before leaving the Rajkot airport, sources added.

