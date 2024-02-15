PM Lee congratulates Jokowi, Prabowo after Indonesia's February 14 elections





On February 15, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo after the smooth and successful elections in Southeast Asia's most populous country the day before. Indonesia held its presidential and legislative elections on February 14, with 205 million registered voters. In a statement on February 15, Prime Minister Chang Li Lin's press secretary said the two Southeast Asian leaders had strengthened close ties between the countries during their tenure by resolving bilateral issues of long time. Three of them were discussed at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on January 25, 2022 in Bintan, the fifth time they came together for such a meeting. At the retreat, they witnessed the signing and exchange of three agreements, as well as an exchange of letters committing to putting them into effect at the same time. These included a regional flight information agreement, a defense cooperation agreement and an extradition treaty. She added that the leaders also paved the way for new frontiers of cooperation, namely sustainability, digital economy and human capital development. In addition to calling Mr. Widodo, Prime Minister Lee also called Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who was one of three candidates in Indonesia's February 14 presidential election. Ms Chang said Prime Minister Lee congratulated Mr Prabowo on his strong election performance. The two also discussed the excellent state of bilateral relations and agreed on the importance of identifying new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation. Mr. Prabowo and his running mate, Mr. Gibran Rakabuming Raka, claimed victory in the first round of the presidential election. Based on quick, unofficial tallies of sample votes, several pollsters showed that with nearly 60 percent of the vote, it was necessary to win the presidency without the country having to conduct a runoff election. Presidential candidates must win more than 50 percent of the country's vote and secure at least 20 percent of the vote in half of Indonesia's 38 provinces to avoid a runoff between the two main candidates. Quick counts, based on a sample of votes at polling places, are considered fairly accurate for projecting winning margins in elections. Official results are expected to be released by Indonesia's General Election Commission by March 20 and are not expected to differ significantly.

