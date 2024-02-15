Analysis: Social assistance stimulates the government and household consumption remains stable – Academia

The impact of the 2023 social assistance (bansos) program on the national economy was reflected in the latest national economic growth report from Statistic Indonesia (BPS). While public spending experienced fairly extreme fluctuations between the third and fourth quarters of 2023, during a period of aggressive social assistance programs (bansos), household consumption remained stable, raising concerns about the effectiveness of social assistance in increasing the purchasing power of the population.

Public spending contracted by 3.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter before growing sharply by 39.13 percent in the fourth quarter when the government began aggressively distributing social assistance. However, on an annual basis, government spending growth of 2.81% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the fourth quarter and 2.95% y-o-y for the whole of 2023 was rather conservative, indicating a trend in which the government waits until the last quarter of 2023. the year to spend the remainder of their budget for the year.

At the same time, while household consumption saw quarterly growth increase from a contraction of 0.46 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter to a minimal increase of 1.58 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, its annual growth fell from 5.05 percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 4.47 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter. This relatively weaker growth in household consumption in the fourth quarter of 2023 is curious because it coincides with aggressive social assistance programs, which were one of the main drivers of the increase in public consumption during the same period.

Social assistance would normally be expected to drive household growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 at a much higher rate than in the same period in 2022, when social assistance programs were not as aggressive, as the public is expected to have more disposable income the more monetary transfers they receive from social assistance. . However, the impact of social assistance on household consumption may have been attenuated by the high volatility of inflation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Volatile inflation, mainly driven by food, was recorded rising throughout the fourth quarter of 2023, precisely 0.21 percent month-on-month (mtm) in October, 1.72 percent mtm in November and 1.42 percent in mtm in December 2023 with El-Nino is partly responsible. Meanwhile, in 2022, volatile inflation contracted in October and November, before growing by 2.24 in December. Therefore, the positive growth in household consumption in the fourth quarter of 2023 shows that social assistance helped to keep household consumption stable in a context of rising food prices.

Unfortunately, some interpret the slowdown in household consumption as a way of fueling long-standing criticism of the effectiveness of the government's social assistance programs, especially in light of the additional social assistance that will be distributed during the electoral period of This year. In government circles, there is even speculation that the increasing politicization of government programs and the state budget for 2024 will prompt Finance Minister Sri Mulyani to consider resigning from her post.

Social assistance has the greatest impact when food prices increase. According to the BPS, rice inflation increased by 0.64 percent in metric tons and 15.65 percent year-on-year in January 2024. Data from the Information Center for Strategic Food Pricing (PIHPS ) also show that rice prices are still high, with current average prices of low-quality rice in traditional markets ranging between Rp 13,800 and 14,000 per kg, although they have also remained relatively stable since December 2023. Therefore, the need for social assistance during the first months of 2024 is obvious. However, the amount of social assistance to be distributed is another debate.

Due to the disappointing effectiveness of welfare programs, the common public view today is that welfare programs are more popular initiatives aimed at reliably increasing applicant preference rather than maintaining people's purchasing power.

This opinion became even more prominent recently after the current administration extended the distribution of bulk rice from the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) until June 2024, citing the reduction of high rice prices as the underlying objective. rice.

Criticism against Bulog bulk rice generally revolves around the lack of resources allocated to overseeing the program, which then led to reports that distributors were repackaging bulk rice under premium brands and markets were receiving subsidies. bulk rice stocks well below those promised.

Several sources within the government said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani had effectively rejected the reallocation of the budget towards additional fertilizer and social assistance (bansos) subsidies disbursed this month. From a budgetary point of view, the additional budgetary allocation for social assistance programs had already reached its limit.

However, President Joko Widodo ordered Sri Mulyani to block the budgets of each ministry and institution, to the tune of about 5 percent for each. Sri Mulyani then issued a circular regarding this budget reallocation. The blocked budgets of these ministries and institutions were then redirected to social assistance and fertilizer subsidies.

However, another source added that there are several budget items that should not be touched. These budget items include the budget for the development of the IKN, multi-year expenditures, new autonomy expenditures and the budget to stimulate corn production. This is why ministries are perplexed: what can be cut?

For example, the Ministry of Agriculture had to reluctantly cut the budget for vaccinating animals with foot-and-mouth disease and rabies. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing handles budgetary issues for irrigation.

