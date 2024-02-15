Trump attends New York court hearing as judge orders criminal trial next month





The judge presiding over Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York on Thursday denied his request to drop the charges against him and ordered his trial to proceed as scheduled next month.

“The defendant's motions to dismiss the case have been denied,” Judge Juan Merchan told a packed Manhattan courtroom that included the former president at the defense table. “We will conduct jury selection on March 25.”

He said he expected the trial to last about six weeks.

“It's a shameful situation,” Trump complained to reporters after the hearing, saying, “I'm going to have to sit here for months to stand trial in a 'rigged state, rigged city.'” “I'll be here during the day and I will campaign at night,” added the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, told the court judge that continuing the trial on that date would be a “great injustice” given his other legal affairs, an argument the judge rejected. “You knew about this affair,” he said to Blanche. The lawyer argued that this date would constitute “election interference” because of the presidential primaries that month.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo noted that Blanche told his office that the March 25 date would minimize disruption for his client because there are only a few primaries during that time, and called her current position “an ongoing trend aimed at to escape responsibility.

Both sides then asked questions of potential jurors in the case, including whether they have read books by Trump or his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who is expected to testify for the prosecution.

Before the hearing ended, Blanche again objected to the trial date, complaining that her client “will spend the next two months preparing for this trial in a campaign. It's simply not something that should happen in this country.”

“See you on March 25,” the judge said.

Trump faces 34 counts in the case, which centers on allegations that he falsified business records to conceal secret money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the presidential election of 2016. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office filed the charges nearly a year ago.

This is the first of four criminal cases Trump now faces, and the first time a former president has been charged. Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four cases and claimed they were all part of a political witch hunt designed to damage his 2024 White House bid.

Merchan had already scheduled the trial for March 25, but that date was called into question after a judge scheduled the trial in Trump's federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., for March 4. That judge, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, has said publicly that she spoke to Merchan about rescheduling the case in New York before she did so.

Merchan, however, never officially rescheduled the case, and now the election interference trial has been put on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to hear Trump's claim that the Presidential immunity protects him from charges in this case.

The judge said he spoke with Chutkan last week to “discuss the timeline” and that there was now no conflict with this case.

Another federal criminal case alleging that Trump mishandled national security information and tried to hide classified documents from the government is scheduled to go to trial in May, but the judge in that case, Aileen Cannon, is widely expected to push back that date due to complaints from Trump's lawyers about the amount of evidence they have to review.

A fourth criminal case, a state racketeering case in Georgia alleging that Trump conspired to illegally overturn the state's 2020 election results, does not yet have a trial date. Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis' office asked the judge to schedule one for August.

The judge in the Fulton County case is holding a hearing Thursday regarding Trump co-defendant Michael Roman's attempt to disqualify Willis and dismiss the charges, a request Trump has joined.

In the New York case, Trump had asked Merchan to drop the criminal charges for various reasons, including one arguing that he was the victim of “selective prosecution.”

Last March, a grand jury indicted Trump on 34 counts. All counts relate to payments Trump made to reimburse his former lawyer Cohen for the $130,000 he paid Daniels to stay silent during the 2016 election about his alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied sleeping with Daniels, but he has admitted to paying Cohen back. His lawyers said he signed off on the payments marked in his company's books as legal payments because he did not want to upset his wife by making the allegations public.

The DA said the real reason Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York's business records was to hide information harmful to voters during the 2016 presidential election.

Falsifying business records in the first degree is a class E felony in New York. Each charge carries a maximum of four years in prison, which in most cases will be served concurrently. Legal analysts say Trump is unlikely to serve prison time, but not all agree.

“The real charges are criminal charges. Certainly, prison time is a possibility,” said Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor who is now a white-collar defense attorney. “The stakes are very high.”

