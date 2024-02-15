Indian Supreme Court deals a rare setback to Narendra Modi





W NARENDRA MODI HEN After taking office in India a decade ago, he pledged, among other things, to end the rampant use of illicit cash in politics. Its big initiative in this area was the launch in 2018 of electoral bonds, which allowed Indian individuals and businesses to donate to political parties anonymously, but legally. His Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) hailed it as a resounding success. Opposition leaders and civic activists were delighted when India's Supreme Court declared the plan unconstitutional on February 15. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud also ordered the State Bank of India ( SBI ), the only entity that sells the bonds, to stop issuing them. The move is a rare setback for Mr. Modi ahead of general elections scheduled for May. This is unlikely to affect the BJP his prospects in the elections, which he is expected to win. The Supreme Court took several years to rule on challenges brought by activists and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In the meantime, the BJP was by far the largest recipient of donations via campaign bonds, many of which apparently came from corporations, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms ( ADR ), a nonprofit organization among Supreme Court litigants. Parties received 92 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) in bond proceeds in the first five years, 57% of which went to the party. BJP according to data from the Electoral Commission analyzed by ADR . Only 10% went to BJP Its main national rival, the Congress. More than half of the bonds purchased in July 2023 were for up to 10 million rupees, likely purchased by corporates. Around a third were used by parties just before the last general election in 2019, ADR said. Purchases have also accelerated over the past two years, reaching a total of 73 billion rupees, according to SBI data obtained through requests for information from another activist, Lokesh Batra. The bank does not give details of the recipients but the BJP is presumed to have taken the lion's share. This case represented an important test of the independence of the Supreme Court, which the opposition has often questioned in the context of the BJP Rule. It has also brought increased scrutiny of ties between Indian companies and the prime minister. Indian companies have a long history of political donations, often funding incumbents and opponents simultaneously to hedge their bets. But Mr. Modi is particularly close to a handful of Indian tycoons who have prospered over the past decade. THE BJP says his donations reflect his share of seats in the national legislature and the number of state governments he controls (he governs 12 of 28, compared to three for Congress). In the BJP It is telling that Congress triggered the flow of illicit money into politics after its prime minister, Indira Gandhi, banned corporate financing in 1969 (her son, Rajiv, lifted the ban when he was to power in 1985). Indian companies also view Mr. Modi as an efficient and business-friendly administrator, BJP officials say. It's rubbish, say the project's critics. They argue that it did little to curb political corruption and prevented donors from funding opposition parties for fear that the government could access donor data from state-owned companies. SBI . The Supreme Court ruled that the project's opacity violated citizens' right to information. The question now is: what is the alternative? Stay up to date with our India coverage by subscribing to Essential India, our free weekly newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2024/02/15/indias-supreme-court-delivers-a-rare-setback-for-narendra-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos