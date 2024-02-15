Explained: China's free trade agreements in Latin America





China's trade relations with the Americas continue to grow. On February 7, Ecuador's National Assembly ratified the free trade agreement the country signed with China in May 2023 under the presidency of the president. Guillermo Lasso (20212023). This makes Ecuador the fifth Latin American country to have a free trade agreement with Beijing, and the move comes weeks after Nicaragua entered into force on January 1. These agreements join China's existing agreements with Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. The two new trade agreements come at a time of increase Chinese engagement in the region: trade with China increased from 0.6% of Latin America's GDP in 2000 to 8.5% in 2021. The volume of trade increased from $8.5 billion in 2000 to 180 billion dollars in 2020, even though foreign direct investment has decreased during the last years. And the trade boom is complemented by China's Belt and Road initiative, which has invested in long-term infrastructure projects, building stadiums, libraries and ports in 21 countries in the Americas. Latin since 2013. Trade, experts say, is an area in which the United States is threatened with ceding ground to Beijing as Washington stagnates in reaching agreements with countries in the region. However, a bipartisan bill introduced in March 2023 aims to extend trade benefits to Ecuador, and U.S. trade with the Western Hemisphere is still ongoing. increased by more than 300 percent between 2012 and 2022. While Latin America could find itself feeling the consequences of China's economic slowdownwill the United States take advantage of the moment to deepen commercial ties? AS/COA Online examines the bilateral agreements China has with Latin America and which countries are considering signing them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.as-coa.org/articles/explainer-chinas-free-trade-agreements-latin-america The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos