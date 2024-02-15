Donald Trump's big day in the courts of Georgia and New York





Prosecutors in the four cases against Donald Trump are racing against time to try to get to trial before Election Day.

But to do so, they must each overcome a series of legal and procedural hurdles and soon have a better idea of ​​which, if any, will succeed.

Today, two of those lawsuits will come under the spotlight in high-stakes hearings that will shed light on how seriously the justices take Trump's efforts to have the indictments dismissed.

In Fulton County, District Attorney Fani Willis's prosecution of Trump for trying to steal Georgia's 2020 election was sidetracked by allegations about Willis' personal life.

What's embarrassing is that a judge will hear testimony about exactly when Willis' relationship with Nathan Wade, a prosecutor involved in the case, began. One of Trump's co-defendants claimed that Willis improperly benefited financially from the prosecution because she paid Wades' attorney fees and Wade paid for vacations they took together. Trump wants Willis disqualified from the case.

Meanwhile, in Manhattan, where prosecutor Alvin Bragg has accused Trump of falsifying business records related to money paid to Stormy Daniels, a judge will weigh whether to move forward with a trial scheduled for March 25 or completely drop the charges.

The New York case is the least important of the four Trump cases, but it recently appears to be going to trial first because of procedural delays in federal cases.

But questions have been raised about whether Bragg's reasons for accusing Trump of crimes will survive court scrutiny, and on Thursday we'll have the chance to hear what the judge in the case thinks about those arguments .

In short, Thursday could be a make-or-break day for the two state-level lawsuits filed against the former president.

In Georgia, we will soon know if Fani Willis remains on the file

When Willis indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants last August, his case was widely hailed as the most sweeping effort to hold him and his allies accountable for attempting to steal the 2020 election. Four of these defendants have already pleaded guilty.

But another defendant, Michael Roman, a former opposition research specialist for the Trump campaign, fought back in a filing by his lawyer, saying Willis should be removed from the case.

Roman's lawyer claimed that Willis and Wade had a clandestine personal relationship and argued that it was inappropriate for several reasons: claiming that Wade was not qualified for the position, that Willis overpaid him, and that she benefited financially of his hiring when he paid for the vacation they had. taken together.

In response, Williss' office claimed there were no improprieties. Wade said in an affidavit that he did indeed develop a personal relationship with Willis, but only after joining the investigation in 2022. (Roman's lawyer countered by saying she had a witness who would testify otherwise.)

On Monday, Judge Scott McAfee gave a preview of how he would approach the subject. I think it is possible that the facts alleged by the accused could result in disqualification, he said. But, he continued, Wades' qualifications for the position were irrelevant. The key question, he said, was whether a personal relationship resulted in a financial advantage for the prosecutor.

To assess this, he said, he wanted to determine when the relationship between Willis and Wade formed and whether it is still ongoing. If McAfee decides to remove Williss' office from the case, the Georgia Prosecutor's Council could choose his replacement and the future of the cases would depend on his choice.

So the lofty argument about the sanctity of elections may now rest on sordid testimony about the district attorneys' love lives and travels, which will take place Thursday and likely Friday.

In New York, we'll soon know if Braggs' accusations survive

Manhattan DA Bragg was the first prosecutor to indict Trump in March last year, but his case was quickly replaced in public discourse by the election theft and classified documents cases, which were more prominent on the bottom. But that may now be the case, with the best chance of a speedy trial.

To recap: In October 2016, Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen paid money to Stormy Daniels to not run for office alleging a sexual relationship with Trump. Trump later reimbursed Cohen through the Trump Organization, with payments he classified as legal fees.

According to Bragg, this violated state law prohibiting the falsification of business records (because these were secret payments, not legal fees). Some legal commentators have questioned Bragg's justification for charging them with felonies rather than misdemeanors. To do so, Bragg had to claim that Trump falsified these records with the intent to commit or cover up another crime.

For a time, however, even for prosecutors, it was not entirely clear what crime would fit the case, with some fearing that judges might dismiss the charges before trial.

On Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan is expected to finally rule on these issues. Most legal commentators expect him to let the charges stand, but we won't know for sure until we hear it from him (and Trump may appeal afterward).

Merchan is also expected to let us know if he will stick to the March 25 trial date in this case. If he leaves the charges and the date unchanged, unless Trump secures a quick appeal, the former president will face his first criminal trial next month.

Which means the question of whether Trump will run for office as a convicted felon may hinge on the sordid and technical question of whether reimbursements for hush money covering up a sex scandal are upheld under U.S. law. New York on Accounting.

This story originally appeared in Today, Explained, Vox's flagship daily newsletter. Subscribe here for future editions.

